As per the calendar, January lasts for 31 days. However, to us mere mortals, it feels like January started before Bigg Boss season 1, and will never end, just like Bigg Boss. And like always, Twitterati is a pro at summing up our feelings of the never-ending first month of the year:
the month of january is like 12 decembers long— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 31, 2020
I hope my next relationship last as long as January 2020— serena 🦕 (@serenastyles134) January 30, 2020
How - and I mean this sincerely - the fuck is it still January? When did it become 90 days long? I am done with my free trial of 2020 and would like to return it, please.— Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) January 29, 2020
Its been such a long january we should celebrate new year 2021 at the end of this month.— Param (@Panjabisailor) January 29, 2020
How long the past few months have felt— Reddit (@reddit) January 28, 2020
November
█████
December
██
January
███████████████
why does january always have to be so dramatic and long— 🌙 (@malaymango) January 28, 2020
How long January feels #IsFreakingMeOut pic.twitter.com/LeKLTZbEKL— Crystal (@SeamonkeyzRule) January 29, 2020
Is it just me or does January feels super long?— Fazle Rosle (@leerosle) January 27, 2020
January feels like a whole ass year— daddy long legs (@SnowDamnnWhite) January 27, 2020
Is it just me or has January been going on for suspiciously too long— Avkyz (@Avkyz) January 24, 2020
January so damn long I got my period twice pic.twitter.com/8E1kcbnHoU— Becky Buckwild (@BeckyBuckwild) January 30, 2020
January has me feeling ALL OVER THE PLACE. Trying to start new habits, break old ones, getting things lined up, in place, and organized for this upcoming year and planning long term. I feel ALL OVER THE PLACE yet so focused and together my head is spinning lol— Jade (@jademgaines) January 24, 2020
Can it be February already?? January always fucking long— Li’Black💋 (@TyraLetrice) January 27, 2020
Finally, February is here.