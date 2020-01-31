As per the calendar, January lasts for 31 days. However, to us mere mortals, it feels like January started before Bigg Boss season 1, and will never end, just like Bigg Boss. And like always, Twitterati is a pro at summing up our feelings of the never-ending first month of the year:

So what you’re saying is 2020 has more than just January in it even though this month has been 360 days long already — Not So Delicate (@not_delicate) January 25, 2020

the month of january is like 12 decembers long — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 31, 2020

I hope my next relationship last as long as January 2020 — serena 🦕 (@serenastyles134) January 30, 2020

How - and I mean this sincerely - the fuck is it still January? When did it become 90 days long? I am done with my free trial of 2020 and would like to return it, please. — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) January 29, 2020

Its been such a long january we should celebrate new year 2021 at the end of this month. — Param (@Panjabisailor) January 29, 2020

How long the past few months have felt



November

█████



December

██



January

███████████████ — Reddit (@reddit) January 28, 2020

January has been like 4 months long. I’m ready for this wack ass month to be done.. — MJ (@__sniknej__) January 29, 2020

why does january always have to be so dramatic and long — 🌙 (@malaymango) January 28, 2020

January is FINALLY coming to an end. This month was long as hell. — Chels. 🐩 (@_chels97) January 30, 2020

Is it just me or does January feels super long? — Fazle Rosle (@leerosle) January 27, 2020

Am i the only person who thinks january is wayyyyy fucking long? Lots of crazy things happened and it’s still JANUARY yo wtf — maria mikaela (@_mikaelabee) January 27, 2020

is it just me or was January long as fuck — brynn t. (@brynnwebb_) January 30, 2020

january has been like 8 years long — emily ッ (@emilyhavenss_) January 28, 2020

January is too long to have just one pay day😤 — B∆R∆SH∆™ (@Oluwa_Barasha) January 28, 2020

Me: this has already been a long year, I've been through so much.

Calender: 30 January

Me: pic.twitter.com/TZzWKMi4bW — Refiloe Kente🇱🇸 (@karen_kente) January 30, 2020

January feels like a whole ass year — daddy long legs (@SnowDamnnWhite) January 27, 2020

Is it just me or has January been going on for suspiciously too long — Avkyz (@Avkyz) January 24, 2020

January so damn long I got my period twice pic.twitter.com/8E1kcbnHoU — Becky Buckwild  (@BeckyBuckwild) January 30, 2020

January has me feeling ALL OVER THE PLACE. Trying to start new habits, break old ones, getting things lined up, in place, and organized for this upcoming year and planning long term. I feel ALL OVER THE PLACE yet so focused and together my head is spinning lol — Jade (@jademgaines) January 24, 2020

Can it be February already?? January always fucking long — Li’Black💋 (@TyraLetrice) January 27, 2020

Finally, February is here.