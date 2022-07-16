Does capitalism glorify alcoholism?

Greedy profit-hungry corporations churn out millions of dollars in income on the backs of overworked, underpaid employees. Their solution to sustaining the systemic pattern of abuse under the guise of work ethic? Throw in a drink or two every once in a while so they can drown their sorrows in alcohol.

Amidst today's hustle culture, which is already hard enough as it is, those who refuse to drink or smoke get left behind. Corporates tend to forget that not everyone wants to sacrifice their livers in the name of stress relief, for stress that shouln't exist in the first place.

Check out this guy's tweet about office outings:

Really sad how "team outing" has been reduced to going out and drinking alcohol.

It's boring, unhealthy & expensive!

It's worse enough that smokers won't stop passively killing us, but to endure a drinking session...🙄

What are some successful alternatives?

Pls share 🙏 TIA — Ankit.Today (@ankitv) July 14, 2022

Fellow Twitterati poured in with suggestions that don't involve your coworker aggressively telling you you're their BFF after five vodka sodas:

Why not try a board game/quiz/painting & art night? I've found those to be light on the drinking and heavy on the fun 😊 — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) July 14, 2022

I recall going bowling with a team I worked with. Fun times — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) July 14, 2022

I saw this game on @sumitsourav001 stream called Play My Playlist. Say ten team members send their cringe/guilty pleasure songs to a person in the team (host) and then one-by-one every song is played and others have to guess whose song it was. Can be played over zoom or in person — Aakash Rohilla (@rohilla_aakash) July 14, 2022

Provided there is enough budget, a pottery session is great! Did it with my team and everyone loved it. — Shourjya Chatterjee (@ShorjoJojo) July 14, 2022

At MidDay we used to have fun offsites in the Tariq Ansari years. One time it was a day of sailing. Another time at his Japanese themed bungalow in Alibaug. I recall, we were asked to leave our shoes outside and not to kill any ants or insects that wandered in from the garden. — Sarita Tanwar 🦁 (@SaritaTanwar) July 14, 2022

Maybe doing an activity together. Can be a thing — cooking, escape rooms, hiking. Food tours. — Aniruddha (@rapidsnail) July 14, 2022

Games night 🎮 or Karaoke 🎤!! — Nandini (@Nandiniwhy) July 14, 2022

Not an outing, but we'd do a potluck every quarter or so at White Swan. Everyone had to make their own dishes, no mothers/wives/partners. Recipe swaps and then food coma. — Pavitra (@Pavitra_J_) July 14, 2022

Planning one for my remote sales team. Top 20 july performers will be flown down to Gurgaon for 7 days of living and working together. Some activities planned:

1. Rock climbing

2. Trampoline park

3. Hiking in the Aravalli

4. Dilli Darshan

5. Movie outing

6. Paintball/laser tag — Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) July 14, 2022

Hiking, photo walks and picnics. — Asavari Bhardwaj (@AsavariBhardwaj) July 14, 2022

Attending a stand up comedy/ improv sesh together. Leaves one with a bucketful of side references to laugh at together later. — Neha Cougnery (@ncougnery) July 14, 2022