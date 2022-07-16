Does capitalism glorify alcoholism? 

Greedy profit-hungry corporations churn out millions of dollars in income on the backs of overworked, underpaid employees. Their solution to sustaining the systemic pattern of abuse under the guise of work ethic? Throw in a drink or two every once in a while so they can drown their sorrows in alcohol. 

Amidst today's hustle culture, which is already hard enough as it is, those who refuse to drink or smoke get left behind. Corporates tend to forget that not everyone wants to sacrifice their livers in the name of stress relief, for stress that shouln't exist in the first place. 

Check out this guy's tweet about office outings:

Fellow Twitterati poured in with suggestions that don't involve your coworker aggressively telling you you're their BFF after five vodka sodas: