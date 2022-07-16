Does capitalism glorify alcoholism?
Greedy profit-hungry corporations churn out millions of dollars in income on the backs of overworked, underpaid employees. Their solution to sustaining the systemic pattern of abuse under the guise of work ethic? Throw in a drink or two every once in a while so they can drown their sorrows in alcohol.
Amidst today's hustle culture, which is already hard enough as it is, those who refuse to drink or smoke get left behind. Corporates tend to forget that not everyone wants to sacrifice their livers in the name of stress relief, for stress that shouln't exist in the first place.
Check out this guy's tweet about office outings:
Really sad how "team outing" has been reduced to going out and drinking alcohol.— Ankit.Today (@ankitv) July 14, 2022
It's boring, unhealthy & expensive!
It's worse enough that smokers won't stop passively killing us, but to endure a drinking session...🙄
What are some successful alternatives?
Pls share 🙏 TIA
Fellow Twitterati poured in with suggestions that don't involve your coworker aggressively telling you you're their BFF after five vodka sodas:
Why not try a board game/quiz/painting & art night? I've found those to be light on the drinking and heavy on the fun 😊— Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) July 14, 2022
I recall going bowling with a team I worked with. Fun times— Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) July 14, 2022
Provided there is enough budget, a pottery session is great! Did it with my team and everyone loved it.— Shourjya Chatterjee (@ShorjoJojo) July 14, 2022
At MidDay we used to have fun offsites in the Tariq Ansari years. One time it was a day of sailing. Another time at his Japanese themed bungalow in Alibaug. I recall, we were asked to leave our shoes outside and not to kill any ants or insects that wandered in from the garden.— Sarita Tanwar 🦁 (@SaritaTanwar) July 14, 2022
Maybe doing an activity together. Can be a thing — cooking, escape rooms, hiking. Food tours.— Aniruddha (@rapidsnail) July 14, 2022
Games night 🎮 or Karaoke 🎤!!— Nandini (@Nandiniwhy) July 14, 2022
Hiking, photo walks and picnics.— Asavari Bhardwaj (@AsavariBhardwaj) July 14, 2022
Attending a stand up comedy/ improv sesh together. Leaves one with a bucketful of side references to laugh at together later.— Neha Cougnery (@ncougnery) July 14, 2022