There is a vast difference between the photos we post, of ourselves, on our profiles and the photos our family ends up tagging us in. Because let's admit it, most of us curate the pictures we post with some form of refinement in mind.

Our parents on the other hand, seem to think that their children are immune to bad photos. And this post by Twitter user Annabelle seems to be talking about this very occurrence!

The tweet talks about how parents end up posting any kind of photo of their children, without a care in the world of how it ACTUALLY looks.

Parents don’t care how the picture looks, they just post you 😭 — Annabelle ➐ (@Annabllebitch7) May 19, 2022

Here is what other people had to say about this phenomenon! I mean, yes, parents be adorable AF when they post your most awkward images with so much love. *Like, do they know they're low-key sabotaging their chances of getting grandchildren by doing this?*

My mother's Facebook account should be banned 😭 i dont even look like ME in her postsssssss — Elissaphobia🌸 (@elissaphobia) May 19, 2022

Same here @iswearimnormal0. I feel you.

Mom : this is a great picture..let me post it??

The picture : pic.twitter.com/UM3jqi3bJj — donquan (@donqu_) May 19, 2022

Yes mom, I know you think my smile is cute, but can you not post a picture of me from the strangest angle ever.

They be like "my baby has such a beautiful smile 🥰" pic.twitter.com/Xf3XgJqDg3 — yabbadabbadoo (@TheSteelDragon1) May 19, 2022

And when you go through their page you’re just embarrassed abt how ugly you be looking oh nahhh 💔 — ana (@xqxoxo) May 19, 2022

Because they love and are proud of you no matter how you look. — MrBrainAndBackbone (@BrainBackbone) May 20, 2022

parents will print and cut an ugly 5 year old pic of you from Facebook and frame it — kaykay 💕 (@eatthekayanime) May 20, 2022

Because it is given that parents love you regardless — MatchawithArt (@matchawithart) May 20, 2022

That's love ♥️ In world full of selfishness they still choose to keep your pictures as DP♥️ — Harshada Juikar (@harshada_juikar) May 20, 2022

And they say dare say "my beautiful baby girl" 🤮😖 — Zoellekrys (@ellekwastaken) May 20, 2022

the guy i used to talk to found my moms facebook once 🧍🏼‍♀️ — Mia Guadalupe🎀 (@putamadrelupe) May 19, 2022

they humble u so fast 😭 — cid 🦥 (@cidthesloth_) May 19, 2022

My struggle all the time, my daughter just reaches for my phone & deletes my statuses 😭 citing that I choose the ugliest pics 😭 — Alicia (@MotsepeAlicia) May 20, 2022

I have literally reported family members photos because I looked bad — Noyb (@Noyb_smd) May 20, 2022

Oh yes, even WhatsApp statuses count here.

My mom has this weird pic of me up on her status every 3 days https://t.co/NRk55bCbqj — Abhijeet (@existinginmeta) May 20, 2022

They're proud of their production https://t.co/SfVFJMZj1w — Alina (@alinaxjaff) May 20, 2022

My mom posted this photo of me for my birthday 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 she still doesn’t understand what’s so bad about it 🙃 https://t.co/az9J91FyxM pic.twitter.com/DONkccmcS1 — nas (@nas_carr) May 20, 2022

I always make my mom delete it😭 https://t.co/EhRLojRXHt — 1 of 1 (@FineAssCj) May 20, 2022

My mommy be like “send me them pics y’all took” NO MA’AM NO HAM 😂😂 https://t.co/fYdqPtaAsV — Tiffany ♏️ (@tifftaff12) May 19, 2022

Mum, dad, I love you, but please, what is this behavior?