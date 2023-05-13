Imagine walking into your gym only to see it’s completely empty. Not only is it completely empty, but it’s quite literally disappeared! Well, @anushcache has posted about a similar situation. In the tweet, she’s described walking into her Cult Fitness center and seeing that it has randomly been uprooted, without any sort of communication or notification.

Anushka also shared a picture with the post. She’s also mentioned that her locker, which she had some belongings in, is also gone. So, not only have they taken her membership money, but her locker belongings too. Weird right?

Got covid and took a 2 week break from the gym, come back today and the whole place is shut down and everything from my locker is gone 🙃



What’s up yo @cultfitofficial no notice on app/email/msg nothing? pic.twitter.com/GpPxhgPJBO — anushka (@anushcache) May 9, 2023

Here are all the comments on this post. While some compared the epic disappearance with the Laxmi Chit Fund scam from Phir Hera Pheri, others chimed in and said they’ve been in similar situations.

This happened with last year. No info at all. I go there and found the centre doesn’t exist anymore both physically and digitally. — Hite⚡️h (@hiteshgandhi2) May 9, 2023

This happened with me when I went to hostel to take my remaining stuff after 1st lockdown and all things were gone.😅 — YASH PAOTA (@yashpaota) May 9, 2023

Gym skips you. — Jash Valia (@JashValia) May 9, 2023

These guys have the worst service and almost zero intent to resolve anything for anyone, in this day and age at that. If you know anyone in the company, you'd have a chance of getting actual help — The Last Cookie (@Rrrrohini) May 9, 2023

WTF. Thank god I stopped going to the gym — sanjubobbygeorge (@ramachandranesk) May 9, 2023

Gym be like "Who are you to skip the Gym.

I'll skip you all!" 😝 — Akshay Aiyer (@akshayaiyer_) May 9, 2023

My husband and I enrolled in cult in December 2019, in Hyderabad. We all know what happened in March 2020 and they shut down, didn’t open. No notification, no information on the fee we paid, no apology. No refund, I just had to go to a diff center 20 kms away is what they said — sherin.ji (@atomic_kitttty) May 10, 2023

Laxmi chit fund ka naam suna hai? — ⭐⭐ (@karan_arora2608) May 9, 2023

@cultfitOfficial rudely fired many of their employees without proper notice during the Covid pandemic, so I'm not really surprised. This doesn't seem to be a principled business. — Rohan Rinaldo Felix 📝 (@therohanfelix) May 10, 2023

Yes @cultfitOfficial are the worst..i bought a cycle from them and it took them 1month to install in a rideable position and also they changed all the parts and when i asked to exchange the cycle as they had been changing all parts they denied — Xavi (@xavi_sikkim) May 9, 2023

They wrapped all the gyms in Ahmedabad too. I have this experience firsthand. 🙌🏼 — Raj Mourya (@rajmourya2207) May 9, 2023

Phir Hera pheri -Laxmi chit fund — Suchit (@GastiSuchit) May 9, 2023

What if someone left something precious/valueable? That would be like theft — VB Legend/Vishwas Bajaj⚡ (@VshwasBajaj) May 9, 2023

Probably all the equipments along with your stuff is gone for Fumigation. The Gym really cares for you. They left you a note tho. No excuse zone, while u are there simply lift whatever you can find. — _SKAZI_ (@CtrlAltDelisius) May 9, 2023

damn, taking cult-i hona to another level — Dhruv Shah (@dhruva_shah) May 9, 2023

Cult chit fund — ً (@ThelnArticulate) May 10, 2023

Real life Laxmi Cheat Fund moment💀🥲

Thank God, I never joined cultfit! https://t.co/QKYyfEZO8l — Akshay Jachak (@akshayjblog) May 10, 2023

When ghosting reaches level 1000.