Imagine walking into your gym only to see it’s completely empty. Not only is it completely empty, but it’s quite literally disappeared! Well, @anushcache has posted about a similar situation. In the tweet, she’s described walking into her Cult Fitness center and seeing that it has randomly been uprooted, without any sort of communication or notification.
Anushka also shared a picture with the post. She’s also mentioned that her locker, which she had some belongings in, is also gone. So, not only have they taken her membership money, but her locker belongings too. Weird right?
Here are all the comments on this post. While some compared the epic disappearance with the Laxmi Chit Fund scam from Phir Hera Pheri, others chimed in and said they’ve been in similar situations.
When ghosting reaches level 1000.