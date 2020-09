We have so many items in our homes that we probably know by their videshi names so, today lets see if you can guess the hindi name of some of the household items that we all own or use daily. Your time starts now.

Kalash Tasla Barnee Achar ka dabba

Killi Pani ka matka Ghada None of the above

Loi Avran Rustiyar Galeecha

Sej Gadda Shayan Khat

Pakadan Chimta Charli Charpai

Dari Chatai Parat Rosh

Hoshtakshar Kamki button Khatka Switch hi hota hai

Taak Batik Sanchay Tand

Vatanukulak Sheetlak Sheetal pey Thand vayu

Aasav Roshni sechak Gholashm Pothi

Suchi Mustak Maize Shashak

Safai padarth Pothikosh Badni Jhadan