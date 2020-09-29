On A Scale Of Maya To Monisha, How Gloriously Middle Class Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Choose the options you relate to and we'll tell you how middle class you are.

via dakotanewsnow 1. There's no such thing as shutting the door of your room at home.

via Twitter 2. The dining table in your home is used for everything else, except eating food.

3. You have a polythene bag at home where you store all other polythene bags.

via Twitter 4. You've never seen that fancy china dinner set locked in the almirah.

via Reddit 5. The plastic cover on your 30-year-old TV remote is still on.

via foodtolove 6. You use empty Bournvita and Jam bottles to store achaar.

via NDTV Food 7. No newspaper at your home is ever thrown out without using it as a table mat.

via recipetineats 8. You do not know what popcorn at movie theatres taste like.

via Science ABC 9. You don't need new batteries. You can make the TV remote work by slapping it hard.

via Trip Advisor 10. You judge a restaurant by the amount and quality of saunf they offer after a meal.

via Twitter 11. You've never thrown even the smallest bit of used soap. You stick it on the new one, every time.

via stagbite 12. It's normal to see your old t-shirts being used a pocha at home.

via Toronto Star 13. You do not need to buy a new shampoo bottle. Filling empty bottle with water gets you a month's supply.

via Twitter 14. You try every hack to extract the last bit of toothpaste but not buy new one.

via Hamrokitchen 15. You took Rasna in your school water bottle.

via 99acres 16. There's one paint bucket being used as a poche ka balti.

via YouTube 17. You call Dalgona, fenti hui coffee.

via Twitter 18. The only sewing kit you know is that old cookie box.

via looksgud 19. Your biggest fear is losing that Tupperware ka dabba.

via YouTube 20. You fill water in used sketch pens and markers when the ink is finished.

via Amazon 21. You use one cream for everything.

22. You don't throw the ketchup bottle without pouring water and taking out every last bit.

via Financial Express 23. Growing up, your sibling's school bag and books were always passed on to you.

via IndiaMART 24. You use dupattas and scarves as curtains in car.