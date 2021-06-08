Take This Quiz To Find Out If You'll Ever Be As Cool As Hasbulla (Even Though You Won't)

By now, you know who our lord and saviour Hasbulla is. In case you're still unaware, you can see the light in this article.

THE MAN. THE MYTH. THE LEGEND.

Hasbullah Magomedov 👑 pic.twitter.com/JM75m9K53H — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 25, 2021

Now that we've successfully converted you to the Church of Hasbulla, it's time to see if you could ever be as cool as him. Or even 0.01% as cool as him. Are you ready for the initiation ritual? Then scroll on.

What's the Hasbulla-approved way to say hello to a friend? via Wersm Straight up scream at their face. Punch them right in the face. Kick them right in the balls. All of the above.

Which came first? via Wersm The chicken The egg Hasbulla Yo momma

Who is the only MMA fighter to match the sheer power of Hasbulla? via Youtube Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor Abduroziq Trick question. No one's ever survived going head-to-head with Big 'bulla.

Who composed the Russian National Anthem? via Youtube Alexander Alexandrov Dmitri Egor Edik Evgenii Anastasia Olga

What's the fourth rule of Fight Club? via Youtube If someone taps out, the fight is over. You do not talk about fight club. Never look Hasbulla in the eyes. Only two guys to a fight.

What is the most dangerous sport in the world? Base Jumping Horseback Riding Racecar Driving Getting in the ring with Hasbulla

What is the second book in the Fifty Shades series called? via Today Fifty Shades Freed Fifty Shades Lighter Fifty Shades Darker Fifty Shades Part II

What else is Abduroziq, Hasbulla's nemesis, famous for? via Sportskeeda Being a black belt in Muay Thai Rapping Dancing Singing

What is the meaning of the slang term 'cattywampus'? via Sportskeeda Something arranged incorrectly Something going perfectly Shrewd Behaviour Pretending to be dull