Categories

Our channels

View all
Advertisement

QUIZ

Take This Quiz To Find Out If You'll Ever Be As Cool As Hasbulla (Even Though You Won't)

Rohit Bhattacharya

16 shares | 1147 views

By now, you know who our lord and saviour Hasbulla is. In case you're still unaware, you can see the light in this article

Now that we've successfully converted you to the Church of Hasbulla, it's time to see if you could ever be as cool as him. Or even 0.01% as cool as him. Are you ready for the initiation ritual? Then scroll on.

What's the Hasbulla-approved way to say hello to a friend?

via Wersm

Which came first?

via Wersm

Who is the only MMA fighter to match the sheer power of Hasbulla? 

Who composed the Russian National Anthem?

What's the fourth rule of Fight Club?

What is the most dangerous sport in the world?

What is the second book in the Fifty Shades series called?

via Today

What else is Abduroziq, Hasbulla's nemesis, famous for?

What is the meaning of the slang term 'cattywampus'?

What is Hasbulla doing in his first ever Instagram video?

Result

Share your result
Top Picks For You