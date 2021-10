Choose which of the following applies to the person you want to choose a Diwali gift for.

Loves travelling.

Alcohol is a big no-no.

Belongs to Delhi.

Binge watches shows before everyone else.

Is a colleague but not really a friend.

Late night drive partner.

Loves eating chocolates.

Never says no to chai.

Party animal.

More than a friend.

Gossipmonger

Is Sharma Ji ka beta.

Fitness freak

Doesn't talk without swear words.

Morning person.

Is your Canada vala rishtedaar.

A chatterbox

The pados vaali Aunty who always tries to set you up.

Bathes once a week.

Is a F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fan

Drives an Audi.

Prefers pineapple on pizza.

Has an iPhone.

Loves clicking selfies.

Insta bio says 'Influencer'.

Shops from Sarojini Nagar.

Is always on a cheat day.

Keeps sending you podcasts to listen to.

Is a LinkedIn motivational coach.

Your best friend.

Is the friend you can go without talking to for months.

Is the only cool cousin in the family.

Lives in South Bombay.

The uncle who always gets drunk and makes everyone dance.

Always complains about the food - namak kam, cheeni zyada, etc.

Always asks you for a treat even though they just got a promotion.

Keeps sending you 'Good Morning, Good Night' whatsapp forwards.

Keeps covering for you when you're out late.

Never fails to make you laugh.