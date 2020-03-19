Navigating the world of emojis is hard business, there's just so many. Especially if you weren't born into the emoji life, it's hard to keep track of all the different expressions you have access to. Unfortunately, that can turn certain sombre situations into real trouble!

Rajdeep Sardesai recently tweeted about certain news headlines regarding the coronavirus that he considered hateful. He ended it unexpectedly with a crying-from-laughter emoji.

Oh my god @sardesairajdeep thinks 😂 is a crying emoji. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nwyg8OnLVA — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 19, 2020

When someone called him out, he claimed that it was a crying emoji. Confidence toh dekho!