If You Score More Than 10 On This IQ Test, You Can Officially Call Yourself Smart

Are you a genius on energy-saving mode, or just plain lazy? Whatever be the case, this simple quiz is the perfect way to test your IQ:
1. Melt is to liquid what freeze is to:
via Pinterest
2. Amar, Akbar, Anthony are three brothers. If the following statements are true, who is the oldest?
Statements: Amar is not the oldest.Akbar is not the youngest. Anthony is older than Akbar.
3. Which is the next number in the sequence: 6,13, 20, _
via Forbes
4. Which of the following is a true statement?
via rgbstock
5. Fill in the blank in this series: AD, EH, __, MP
via Pinterest
6. What do the word Radar, the number nine thousand and nine, the date February 02, 2020, and the year 2002 have in common?
via conceptdraw
7. Pick the odd one out:
via designcrowd
8. Fill in the blanks: Earth is the ___ planet from the __ in our solar system.
via thoughtco
9. Complete the series: 61, 72, _, 94
via bernard
10. What do Paris, Oslo, Tokyo, Nairobi have in common?
via muralswallpaper
11. Which of the following makes a word?
12. How many zeros are there in one lakh?
via ET
13. Pick the odd one out:
via istockphoto
14. If CAB is 814 and FACE is 201816, then ACE is:
via nuclearblast.
15. What does IQ stand for?
via YouTube
Now take this quiz again and share 'that' result!
Result