QUIZ

If You Score More Than 10 On This IQ Test, You Can Officially Call Yourself Smart

Srishti Magan

Are you a genius on energy-saving mode, or just plain lazy? Whatever be the case, this simple quiz is the perfect way to test your IQ:

1. Melt is to liquid what freeze is to:

2. Amar, Akbar, Anthony are three brothers. If the following statements are true, who is the oldest?

Statements: 
Amar is not the oldest.
Akbar is not the youngest. 
Anthony is older than Akbar. 

3. Which is the next number in the sequence: 6,13, 20, _

via Forbes

4. Which of the following is a true statement? 

5. Fill in the blank in this series: AD, EH, __, MP

6. What do the word Radar, the number nine thousand and nine, the date February 02, 2020, and the year 2002 have in common?

7. Pick the odd one out:

8. Fill in the blanks: Earth is the ___ planet from the __ in our solar system.  

9. Complete the series: 61, 72, _, 94

10. What do Paris, Oslo, Tokyo, Nairobi have in common?

11. Which of the following makes a word?

12. How many zeros are there in one lakh?

via ET

13. Pick the odd one out: 

14. If CAB is 814 and FACE is 201816, then ACE is: 

15. What does IQ stand for?

