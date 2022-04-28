The scorching heatwave our country is undergoing has been hard on all of us, but more so for those who are forced to venture out under the blazing summer sun to earn a living wage.

At trying times like this, it is up to us to lend a helping hand to all those working tirelessly to make our daily commutes feasible. A Twitter user shared one such experience of a good samaritan providing a much-needed respite from the sweltering temperatures.

Read the story here:

Today, I was riding in a rickshaw with other passengers when the rickshaw driver suddenly came to a halt in the middle of our journey.



1/4 — Rishika (@Rishika5000) April 27, 2022

We were all perplexed because no one had arrived at their destination.

The driver then exited the rickshaw and proceeded to a shop to refill his water bottle, where the shop owner had set up a RO outside the shop for anyone in need of water in such hot heat.



2/4 — Rishika (@Rishika5000) April 27, 2022

I was seeing all of these actions and was struck by how impactful small efforts can be✨



3/4 — Rishika (@Rishika5000) April 27, 2022

We often believe that we can have an impact only by doing great things, yet we can make an impact even with small efforts by simply noticing our surroundings and the needs of those around us🌸



4/4 — Rishika (@Rishika5000) April 27, 2022

Twitterati was really touched by the gesture (and hopefully inspired too)

Thanks for sharing this! — Sonali Dutta (@SonaliDutta11) April 27, 2022

Very intresting story — Pankaj Vishwakarma (@pankajbatman) April 28, 2022

Nice — Anbarasan (@kiskindawale) April 28, 2022

Let this be a reminder to exhibit your kindness and help out those in need as and when possible. Even your smallest effort can be the highlight of someone else's day.