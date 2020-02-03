That's a trick headline. I know every one did. I asked 5 of my colleagues if they ever got a katora cut and they all said 'yeah yeah yeah yeah'.

You see, it's one of those things. It makes you say 'yeah' 4 times. At least.

Maybe it's the memories. Maybe it's trauma. We may never know.

What was the point of katora cut? I want to understand.

I want to make everyone's parents sit down and ask them why they were so obsessed with it. Kya maza milta tha aisa kar ke?

Doesnt matter even if u are @deepikapadukone your childhood pictures will showcase ur parents artwork in form of KATORA CUT! #cutie pic.twitter.com/fm0QsWwHXB — Aarti Sharma (@purple_litchi) April 6, 2017

Most kids looked lame with that haircut and the pictures turned out to be lamer. Gobhi jaise lagte the sab.

Ye ma baap humein trick kar gaye.

When dad forcefully took you to salon as a kid and barber gave you the mushroom cut/katora cut. pic.twitter.com/WjX99gJoUS — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 7, 2017

Or maybe it was the barbers. Has an entire generation of desi kids been tricked by the barbers who thought katora cut rocks?

Did they do it as a revenge for things we were unaware of?

Was it their cheap thrill?

Who knows!

Every 90s Kid’s nightmare - The Katora Cut. https://t.co/w6Ffw3Jz8M — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 18, 2019

Having said all of that, katora cut did one nice thing. It made us stronger.

I am straight up like 5 saal takk mere sar pe katora tha yaar, ab kisi cheez se darr nahin lagta.

katora cut kids grow up to be the cutest I can attest to that personally — . (@aashnaaaugh) February 3, 2020

I have gone to school looking like baby Yoda. And no offence to baby Yoda but, like, school kids should not look like him ideally I think.

I have attended parties in six-pocket-bell-bottoms and a T-shirt with a katora cut to literally top it all. I am invicible now.

yar kiya yar pic.twitter.com/V0lLGHZRxs — codop daru (@sodofay) December 15, 2019

And the fact that people had a crush on me at that point, only makes my expectations higher. I keep telling my boyfriend, what are you even complaining about dude?

One more argument and I'll go and marry my classmate from school who loved me then and loves me now.

So in the end, I'll just say katora cut did damage us a bit, but it also turned us into better people. Gotta start being thankful about that.