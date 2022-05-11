This proud son delightfully shared his father's monumental achievement, to say the least. His father, Air Marshall Chakalayil Rajappa Mohan, was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal by none other than the honourable President of India Sri Ram Nath Kovind.
Guys that’s my dad 🥲 https://t.co/ZkZRA9oH6Y— Raghu Mohan (@pythonhulk) May 10, 2022
It's safe to say, the internet joined in on their celebration:
One of the best boss and human being I ever had in my service career.— Veteran_SKS (@SKS5706) May 10, 2022
Congratulations Mohan Sir, you deserve it most💐💐💐
A proud moment for us as family as my brother was honored by the President of India today! Jai Hind 🙏 #IAF #indianairforce— balaSkumar (@dubaitiger1) May 10, 2022
Wow, Congratulations— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) May 11, 2022
Congratulations and a big Thank You to your father n so many like him .. for protecting us 24x7x365— RJ (@tatvamunlimited) May 11, 2022
Whoaaaa! Must be a proud feeling! 🙏🏼— Sandeep - Use Stripe on Polygon 💜 (@sandeepnailwal) May 10, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS 👏🏽— Anju Juneja🇮🇳 (@junejamkanju) May 11, 2022
Can understand your emotions, that overwhelming feeling to share with the world that pride of being son to a great gallant man.
Yes son you deserve every moment of this feeling, every moment of this celebration.
God bless your family 🙏😊
Please convey our huge regards and best wishes to you Dad. May Mahadev always bless him and protect him and our entire forces🙏🙏🙏— 🌟Aru🇮🇳Agrawal 🌟 (@AraAgrawal) May 11, 2022
oh wow! goosebump moments these are!— Shivam Chhuneja (@shivamchhuneja) May 10, 2022
A big thank you to him and his peers for keeping our country safe and sound so that we can sleep in peace!
Have heard about Rajappa sir from one of my Aeronautical Engineer uncle , His personality is so inspiring and you are a proud son . Hope someday will meet him and convey my feelings and how he inspires people like me— SaShaki KenKei (@ChidoriNigga) May 11, 2022
Talk about an inspiring role model!