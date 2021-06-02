Gucci, a luxury brand famous for appropriating cultures from across the globe, has done it once again. And this time around, they attacked the wrong group of desis.

The brand took one thing we love - a kurta, straight from Janpath, and turned it into a $3500 aka ₹2.55 lakh 'embroidery organic linen kaftan'.

My roadside tailor would be mortified!

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

They paired it with sweatpants (oh god no) and are selling it for an obscene amount! A Twitter user called out the brand and the rest is history.

3500$ FOR A KURTA YOU'D PROBABLY GET FOR 500rs WTF GUCCI 😭 pic.twitter.com/6wGfbjNzKc — commit gaylony (@LlN0SAUR) May 31, 2021

sarojini means even 50 rupees if ur lucky💀 — v (@louisgayculture) June 2, 2021

I'm not giving more than 200 for this shit I have like 10 of these wtf https://t.co/v5UZwJL8Xr — ana 🗯️happy pride 🏳️‍🌈 (@lilacniallrry) June 2, 2021

u'll literally get 50 kurtas like this in wholesale for less than 1.5K 😩 https://t.co/ohGl0M5noH — anu (@HARRIESL0VE) June 2, 2021

Just proves that white people will buy anything if it’s branded. — Feroza Anjum (@AnjumFeroz1) June 1, 2021

If my mom sees this she will cancel the fucking brand- like dude please ye to Saturday market mai mil jaega vo bhi sasta — Bhoomee🌸 // Happy pride month🏳️‍🌈 (@okbutlhh) June 2, 2021

A part of its 1996 collection, the Kaftan is a stark example of how Gucci is running out of things to make and isn't even trying anymore.