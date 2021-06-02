Gucci, a luxury brand famous for appropriating cultures from across the globe, has done it once again. And this time around, they attacked the wrong group of desis. 

gucci kurta
Source: Gucci

The brand took one thing we love - a kurta, straight from Janpath, and turned it into a $3500 aka ₹2.55 lakh 'embroidery organic linen kaftan'. 

gucci kurta
Source: Gucci
gucci kurta
Source: Gucci

My roadside tailor would be mortified!

They paired it with sweatpants (oh god no) and are selling it for an obscene amount! A Twitter user called out the brand and the rest is history. 

A part of its 1996 collection, the Kaftan is a stark example of how Gucci is running out of things to make and isn't even trying anymore. 