And, that's exactly what happened to a suspect near Nottinghamshire, in the UK.
Apparently, a suspect, who was on the run, was caught by the police all because of his loud fart. Sounds unbelievable, but it's true.
"One of the pursuing officers said: "I was almost out of wind running but luckily [the suspect] still had some." :o)— O'D (@OddsOnOD) May 8, 2020
BBC News - Fugitive caught after blowing his cover with fart https://t.co/HLEB3R8qk3
If reports are to be believed, the suspect tried hiding himself in the bushes but the cops managed to 'sniff him out'.
The identity of the man is yet to be disclosed but, he has been arrested. Reportedly, he was absconding since 7th May and was wanted in two cases.
This funny incident had netizens ROFL because lets face it, this is funny.
I needed that laugh...thanks guys— Romeoo (@romeoomustlie) May 8, 2020
Yeah but whoever smelt it dealt it!#PoliceStitchUp— Lizzie Norm (@LizzieNorm) May 7, 2020
Goner With The Wind.— wayne elliott (@wjelliott1) May 9, 2020
So ..The right to remain silent! Is never going to work for this chap.— 🦂cheekyoziechick⚔️ (@Cheekyoziechick) May 9, 2020
May 8, 2020
Hopes of a 'clean' getaway were dashed. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Fiery Colin (@ColinFiery) May 9, 2020
Blown his cover there then— markwallis (@hirsthouse) May 8, 2020
Must say, quite an epic (or rather smelly) way to get caught by the police.