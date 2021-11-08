New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup last night, killing India's hopes of sneaking into the semi-finals. In all honestly, we had been asking too much off Afghanistan. It was a bit much.

But as expected, we as a generation have learnt to mask our pain with memes. So there you go.

Indian captain virat kohli to ICC after today we are eliminated due to

New zealand won against Afghanitan#AfgvsNZ#IndvsNam #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/Fy0S30xd9E — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) November 7, 2021

Indian cricket fans coming back with their original username #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/TiBeYFWsbm — Tafsir 🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) November 7, 2021

Indian team when they catch Rashid Khan at the airport. #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/k3mDfjWITJ — ZZ (@ZaminZahoor) November 7, 2021

Team India was trying to enter semi final

Le NZ team ;#NZvAFG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3y046OOMKY — Zᴇᴇx✨ (@Magaj_mari_mtKr) November 7, 2021

Oh, cheer up. We still have a game to go. Maybe, someone will get pissed off enough to finally get 300 in 20 overs!