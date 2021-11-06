India might have beaten Scotland last night in the T20 World Cup 2021 but we have nothing on their meme game!

And I mean that in all honesty. Scotland Cricket's Twitter handle is a gem. Whoever runs that account, they are having a hell of a time.

“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us” pic.twitter.com/1gqUTaLypC — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

They were coming in hard! Even made a Captain America reference!

They were even joking about Virat Kohli losing the toss all the time.

“Thought I’d let you win a toss Virat” pic.twitter.com/bGKllUCmne — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

Scotland Cricket also acknowledged that we are not really behind them like the time they played New Zealand! Which is sad, but we still love you guys.

When you realise you won’t have as many Indian fans tomorrow as you did yesterday… pic.twitter.com/IWb5lF1HIQ — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 4, 2021

See, BCCI, you can post funny things as well. Don't be lame. Pay your social media intern a little more money so they can post things that are not scorecards!