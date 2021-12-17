We Dare You, We Double Dare You To Score 8/10 In This Desi Meme Quiz

Are you someone who has seen every single meme out there? Do you eat, sleep and breathe memes? If you just said yes, we dare you to get 8/10 on this iconic meme quiz. You understand what I meme?

1. What’s the dialogue in this meme? Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab mazza aa raha hain. Yeh bhi theek hain. Bade haraami ho beta.

2. During which match was this meme born? India Vs New Zealand India Vs Sri Lanka India Vs England

3. “… aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hain.” Can you complete the meme lyric? Yeh main hoon, yeh mere dost hain... Yeh hum car hain, ye humari hain... Yeh hamari car hain, ye hum hain...

4. When did this iconic meme make its debut? 2019 2020 2021

5. Sonu was which company’s employee? Swiggy Uber Eats Zomato

6. Which movie gave us this iconic meme? Hum Aapke Hai Koun Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa 3 Storeys

7. What’s the real name of this disappointed Pakistani fan? Muhammad Sarekh Khan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar Muhammad Saroosh Akbar

8. Who asked Gopi Bahu 'rasode me kaun tha'? Kokila Aggarwal Kumkum Shah Kokila Modi

9. Which series had this meme? Kota Factory - Season 1 Kota Factory - Season 2 Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream