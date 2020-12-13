Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which 2020 Meme Are You

Take this quiz and find the meme that best describes you, because when language fails, memes suffice:
1. Which of the following statements are you absolutely tired of hearing in 2020?
These are unprecendented times.
Nature is healing.
This is the new normal.
We are the virus.
2. What do you miss the most about the time before the pandemic?
Face-to-face interactions
Everything, what's not to miss about it?
3. Pick your favourite meme from the following:
Gazab beizzati hai yaar
Guess karo hum kahan hai
Ultimately, my efforts are meaningless, if the stars are not aligned.
4. If you could only watch one show from the following for the rest of your life, which one would you pick?
Emily In Paris
5. Pick a fictional character to be stuck on an island with:
Pankaj from Pushpavalli
6. What would be an ideal first date for you?
Dinner and drinks
Long drive and car-o-bar. (*Don't drink and drive*)
7. Which 90s' song best describes your life in 2020?
Jab koi baat bigad jaaye, jab koi mushki pad jaaye, tum dena saath mera...
Zindagi ki yehi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai
Yaaron sun lo zara, hai apna yeh kehna... Jeena ho toh apun ke jaise hi jeena
Tadap tadap ke iss dil se aah nikalti rahi, mujhko saza di pyaar ki...
8. Pick the social media trend from 2020 that you secretly liked:
Dalgona Coffee
9. Who was your favourite person from The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives?
Bhavana Pandey
10. Which superpower would you rather have?
Telekinesis (the power to move objects through your mind)