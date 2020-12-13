Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which 2020 Meme Are You

Take this quiz and find the meme that best describes you, because when language fails, memes suffice:

1. Which of the following statements are you absolutely tired of hearing in 2020? These are unprecendented times. Nature is healing. This is the new normal. We are the virus.

2. What do you miss the most about the time before the pandemic? via NBC News Travelling via freepik Face-to-face interactions via YouTube Everything, what's not to miss about it? via Independent Clubbing

3. Pick your favourite meme from the following: via Twitter Gazab beizzati hai yaar via News18 Guess karo hum kahan hai Ultimately, my efforts are meaningless, if the stars are not aligned. via Meme Template Jalwa Hai Humara Yahan

4. If you could only watch one show from the following for the rest of your life, which one would you pick? via YouTube Paatal Lok via Reel Good Indian Matchmaking via GQ Magazine Too Hot To Handle via NBC Emily In Paris

5. Pick a fictional character to be stuck on an island with: via Prime Video Vikas from Panchayat via Teen Vogue Eleanor from Never Have I Ever via IMDb Pankaj from Pushpavalli via The Newsbook Beth from The Queen's Gambit

6. What would be an ideal first date for you? via TOI Dinner and drinks via datenightguide Movie night! via India Today Long drive and car-o-bar. (*Don't drink and drive*) via Pinterest Koi mile toh!

7. Which 90s' song best describes your life in 2020? Jab koi baat bigad jaaye, jab koi mushki pad jaaye, tum dena saath mera... Zindagi ki yehi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai Yaaron sun lo zara, hai apna yeh kehna... Jeena ho toh apun ke jaise hi jeena Tadap tadap ke iss dil se aah nikalti rahi, mujhko saza di pyaar ki...

8. Pick the social media trend from 2020 that you secretly liked: via BBC Dalgona Coffee via Capital FM Hand Emoji Challenge via Instagram/MAK Everything is cake via Luxebox #Guessthegibberish

9. Who was your favourite person from The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives? via Indian Express Maheep Kapoor via Binj Bhavana Pandey via Indian Express Seema Khan via nesjatt Neelam Kothari