QUIZ

Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which 2020 Meme Are You

Srishti Magan

Take this quiz and find the meme that best describes you, because when language fails, memes suffice: 

1. Which of the following statements are you absolutely tired of hearing in 2020?

These are unprecendented times. 

Nature is healing. 

This is the new normal. 

We are the virus. 

2. What do you miss the most about the time before the pandemic?

via NBC News

Travelling 

via freepik

Face-to-face interactions 

via YouTube

Everything, what's not to miss about it?

via Independent

Clubbing

3. Pick your favourite meme from the following: 

via Twitter

Gazab beizzati hai yaar

via News18

Guess karo hum kahan hai

Ultimately, my efforts are meaningless, if the stars are not aligned. 

via Meme Template

Jalwa Hai Humara Yahan

4. If you could only watch one show from the following for the rest of your life, which one would you pick? 

via YouTube

Paatal Lok

via Reel Good

Indian Matchmaking

via GQ Magazine

Too Hot To Handle

via NBC

Emily In Paris

5. Pick a fictional character to be stuck on an island with: 

via Prime Video

Vikas from Panchayat

via Teen Vogue

Eleanor from Never Have I Ever

via IMDb

Pankaj from Pushpavalli

via The Newsbook

Beth from The Queen's Gambit

6. What would be an ideal first date for you?

via TOI

Dinner and drinks

via datenightguide

Movie night! 

via India Today

Long drive and car-o-bar. (*Don't drink and drive*)

via Pinterest

Koi mile toh! 

7. Which 90s' song best describes your life in 2020?

Jab koi baat bigad jaaye, jab koi mushki pad jaaye, tum dena saath mera...

Zindagi ki yehi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai

Yaaron sun lo zara, hai apna yeh kehna... Jeena ho toh apun ke jaise hi jeena

Tadap tadap ke iss dil se aah nikalti rahi, mujhko saza di pyaar ki...

8. Pick the social media trend from 2020 that you secretly liked:

via BBC

Dalgona Coffee

via Capital FM

Hand Emoji Challenge

via Instagram/MAK

Everything is cake

via Luxebox

#Guessthegibberish

9. Who was your favourite person from The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

via Indian Express

Maheep Kapoor

via Binj

Bhavana Pandey

via Indian Express

Seema Khan

via nesjatt

Neelam Kothari

10. Which superpower would you rather have?

via Medium

Immortality

via smithsonianmag

Telepathy (the power to read minds)

via interestingengineering

Invisibility

via superpower

Telekinesis (the power to move objects through your mind)

Your meme is ready! 

Result

