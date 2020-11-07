Would Google Hire You? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Earlier this month, OK Tested did a quiz - basically asking questions to different teams to figure out if they would qualify for a job at Google. If you've seen the video, brilliant, keep your mouth shut. If you haven't, perfect, because the questions are totally different.

1. What number comes next: 10, 9, 60, 90, 70 and 66? via Giphy 98 96 79 101

2. There are about 13 caves arranged in a circle, and one of these caves has a treasure. Each day, the treasure keepers can move the treasure to the adjacent caves or keep it in the same cave. Every two days, treasure seekers visit the place and have enough time to enter any two caves of their choice. So, what is the minimum number of days it will take the treasure seekers to find the treasure? via Rssing 10 7 3 12

3. If a car is driving at 100 kmph down a straight road, then what is the speed of each of its wheels at the point where they touch the ground? via Giphy 0 50 30 12 60

4. Which lamp is the brightest of all?

Lamp A is less brighter than Lamp B.

Lamp B is brighter than Lamp C.

Lamp C is as bright as Lamp D.



Lamp B is brighter than Lamp D.



Lamp D is brighter than Lamp A.

via Gifer A C D B

5. Brother and sisters, I have none, but this man’s father is my father’s son? Who is the man? via Giphy My grandfather My father My great-grandfather My son

6. I am a number with a couple of friends. Quarter a dozen, and you'll find me again. What am I? via Tenor 3 6 12 9

7. If you're 8 feet away from a door and with each move, you advance half the distance to the door, how many moves will it take you to reach the door. via Blogspot 4 2 6 You'll never reach the door.

8. What is next in this sequence of numbers: 1, 11, 21, 1211, 111221, 312211? via Giphy 1333112 13112221 3112211 233112

9. You have 14 brown socks, 14 blue socks and 14 black socks in your sock drawer. How many socks must you remove (without looking) to have a matched pair? via Giphy 6 2 4 5

10. If you go to the movies and you're paying, which is cheaper? via Pinterest Take one friend to the movies twice? Take two friends to the movies at the same time?

11. If you toss a coin 10 times and it lands heads up every time, what are the chances it will land heads up if you toss it again? via Gfycat 20-80 100-0 60-40 50-50

11. What number do you get when you multiply all of the numbers on a telephone's number pad? via Pinterest 956 2421 1321 0

13. Mr. Smith has 4 daughters. Each of his daughters has a brother. How many children does Mr. Smith have? via Tenor 4 5 6 7

14. An apple is Rs. 40, a banana is Rs. 60 and a grapefruit is Rs. 80. How much is a pear? via Giphy Rs 40 Rs 60 Rs 100 Rs 20