Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Political Party You're Secretly Part Of

Delhi assembly elections are upon us. Who is going to win the capital, nobody knows, to be honest. So we devised a quiz to give you an idea of how you might be voting.

1. What would you prefer to eat? via Life Beyond Numbers Tenderloin Steak Dusron ka paisa Rajma Chawal Mid-Day Meal

2. What do you like doing when you're alone and nobody's watching you? via Tenor Pray Binge watch Tiktok videos Shaheen Bagh ghum ke aate ho, but in disguise Quietly watch porn

3. What do you do when you don't get what you want? via Tenor Say 'sab kismat hai' and move on Sit on a Dharna Blame Nehru for it Thank Nehru for all you've got

4. What is your favourite snack? via Tastemad Jalebi Any chakhna Kamal ki kakdi Maa ne jo bhi banaya

5. What is your favourite Oscar-nominated movie of the year? via Madridparatodas Joker Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Parasite Jojo Rabbit

6. What is your favourite animal? via Giphy Snake Cow Dog Baboon

7. Who is your favourite superhero? via Gfycat Bal Hanuman Chhota Bheem Krrish G.One

8. What do you look for in a partner? via Giphy Looks Sanskar Educational Qualifications Compatibility

9. What is your parents' biggest contribution to your life? via Rediff Career Passion Money Education