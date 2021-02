Check all the boxes you relate to.

All your recent holidays have been with your family.

You haven't watched a movie in a theatre for a long time and COVID lockdown wasn't the only reason.

You haven't gone to a wedding in a long time because relatives poochenge "Beta shaadi kab kar rahe ho?".

The other side of your bed is occupied by books, laptop and clothes.

Every night you fall asleep while watching Netflix.

Your parents are the only people to send you 'Good Morning' and 'Good Night' texts.

You cook the meal and eat it too.

You are tired of hearing, "Koi mila kya?".

You have blocked all your friends who post honeymoon pics on FB.

You have lost count of the number of times you have listened to 'Channa Mereya'.

You can't go to Valentine's Day parties coz only couple entries pe discount hota hai.

You've never bought a Valentine's Day gift.

Stalking your ex is the only reason you are on Instagram.

You have all your money for yourself.

You are always left with extra talktime at the end of the month.

You are free to watch movies and TV shows of your choice.

The last time you slept with someone was with your pet.

You do not remember when was the last time you had sex.

Weekends for you mean: Sleep. Eat. Repeat.

Your phone has no password.

The only thing that keeps you warm in winter in your heating pad.

You have never received a love react on your Facebook posts.

Your spam folder is full of messages that read: Kya aap single hai?

You have all the time to receive telecom operators' calls.

You are up every night thinking how single you are.

Everyone around you has starting doubting your sexuality.

The only plan you have for 14th February is to renew your Netflix subscription.

You have been playing online ludo with strangers.

You were atmanirbhar way before PM Modi said it.