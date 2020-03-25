When the coronavirus pandemic first started in China, we did not think it will become something so big. 2 months on, we are all experiencing possibly the toughest challenge of our lives.

Indians, however, seem pretty chill about it. Some say cow urine will kill corona, some say sunlight will - which are things that...I can't believe I am saying this...don't work. Here's a list just in case.

1. Singing bhajans.

I know you wanna jam with your friends, but gathering and in a room and singing bhajans, asking corona to stay away is ineffective and counterproductive.

2. *Copy paste first point*.

3. Drinking cow urine.

Don't know where to begin with this one, but telling you that coronavirus is reportedly animal-borne might be a good start.

Gaumutra shots, anyone? Hope there's gobar cakes also at the party.



😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/abQMmAtn7G — Socially Distant Chirpy (@IndianPrism) March 13, 2020

4. Bathing in cow dung.

If it helps you with isolation, which it will, sure go ahead.

These guys are taking dips in cow dung water. To fight corona "bacteria". 🤦 pic.twitter.com/8Eb3lvVn6i — Brut India (@BrutIndia) March 22, 2020

5. Sitting in the sun.

The chances of sun killing the virus are as strong as you beginning to photosynthesise when exposed to it.

#WATCH Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey: People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (#Coronavirus) viruses. pic.twitter.com/F80PX6VOmy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

6. Clapping.

I know you want to believe this badly, but the vibrations from clapping will only probably scare the animals.

Bro those people partying in Miami are constantly bouncing and clapping, how tf are they getting corona if vibrations destroy virus? https://t.co/0GoPlNtyAB — Number 91 (@kawhimeariff) March 23, 2020

7. House parties.

You can't go to your friend's house and call it distancing, saying it was just the two of you. No.

If you’re planning meet ups with your friends in each other’s homes, that’s not fucking self isolation. You don’t get to pick a buddy to quarantine with. That defeats the purpose. Stop planning house parties. You did not discover a loop hole 🙄 — κ α r i η α (@karinadoubleu) March 21, 2020

8. Denial.

Mujhe toh kuch nahin hoga.



A. Tumhein ho sakta hai.





B. Tumse dusre ko ho sakta hai.

9. Gathering to fight coronavirus.

What kind of an idiot are you? Not gathering is the only requirement.

Thread

Visuals from #Rajasthan



Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society



In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans #CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/x7smbL17hD — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 22, 2020

10. Drinking turmeric milk.

It's a good thing and you can have it to make your family happy, but if it cured coronavirus, turmeric sales would have drastically increased across the world.

Was waiting for this gyaan in my life- pic.twitter.com/8bxXkkw3WZ — Nandita Iyer😷🏃‍♀️ (@saffrontrail) March 22, 2020

11. Trying to heal people through TV.

Don't try to replicate Nirmal baba, okay?

Conservative American televangelist claims to be able to cure coronavirus through viewers touching TV screen https://t.co/0EjPB47i6R pic.twitter.com/ZFC7YvN4rA — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 13, 2020

12. Coronavirus 'parties'.

Because they are 'blowing it out of proportion man!'



Have you seen figures in Italy?

At least one person in Kentucky is infected after partaking in a "coronavirus party" with a group of young adults, Gov. Andy Beshear says. They gathered "thinking they were invincible" and defied state guidance on social distancing, according to Bashear. https://t.co/BcY4nGMoR9 — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2020

Prevention is better than cure - and there is no cure for corona. So please be mindful about the prveentions and save yourself please.