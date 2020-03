Indian parents are a unique breed. They care for us a little extra, love us a little extra and scold us a little extra. But whatever they do, they do it keeping our welfare in mind.

So, today on Forgive Mom & Dad day, we want to forgive our parents for all the things we never liked and will continue to dislike.

Please accept my 'sincere' apologies, mom and dad.

Design Credits: Aprajita Mishra