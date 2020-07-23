Depression is a real ailment. Millions of people are suffering from it right now as we speak. But the discussion around it in Asian families (read Indian) is primitive at best. Most of our parents constantly live in the bubble of denial and it only worsens our situation.

Recently, someone posted a tweet asking people the responses they get from parents when they tell them that depressed.

"I'm depressed"

Reply as an Asian parent: — Haydarrr (@ItsJussCaptain) July 20, 2020

As you would imagine, the responses were familiar and traic.

“depression is a white people thing. when your on your phone 24/7 and going outside to meet your friends you don’t have depression then? “ — Zendaya (@Zendaayya) July 20, 2020

“I asked you to be a doctor, not a patient” — Shu (@stfuibeg) July 20, 2020

“What do you have to be depressed about. Allah has blessed you so much, think about the people in (insert poorer community or country)”



“At your age?”



“If you weren’t on your phone so much... (proceeds to tell how fake everything online is)” — Fatima H (@Fatieghma) July 21, 2020

"Don't complain so much, you have everthing you need, think about the people who have way less than you " — susu (@oe_susu) July 20, 2020

I did everything in my capacity to give the best life to you, I sacrificed so much, why do you have to become like this? — Lasya Nadimpally (@nlasya) July 21, 2020

"Shaadi kar lo." — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) July 21, 2020

“hOw?! When you go out with your friends... Then you not depressed” https://t.co/3BUUpjGKKT — McLovin ➐ (@Ganimuaaz) July 21, 2020

Why are you depressed? Your only work is to study. You know how much pressure I have? Imagine my state.. https://t.co/pmCwUTjhKS — Shan_Selvam (@ShanSelvam3) July 21, 2020

Thoda hawa khakr aaja balcony se you will feel better https://t.co/YP0umpUaie — Nush (@we_were_dancing) July 21, 2020

Start doing morning walk https://t.co/q8L3g96I2a — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) July 21, 2020

"Okay we'll go and see the priest this weekend" https://t.co/KTwY7OsejX — Naveenah (@drslay07) July 21, 2020

Christ, we have a long way to go!