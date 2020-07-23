Depression is a real ailment. Millions of people are suffering from it right now as we speak. But the discussion around it in Asian families (read Indian) is primitive at best. Most of our parents constantly live in the bubble of denial and it only worsens our situation. 

Recently, someone posted a tweet asking people the responses they get from parents when they tell them that depressed. 

As you would imagine, the responses were familiar and traic. 

Christ, we have a long way to go!