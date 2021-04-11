We Bet You Can't Score More Than 5 On This Seriously Difficult Spelling Quiz

Are you a true-blue wordsmith? Are you someone who can't go through a line if even one word is spelled wrong? Simply put, are you ready for this quiz?

1. Pick the right spelling: via luxyhair Cymotrichous Cymotrichus Cymotrichos Psymotrichous

2. Pick the right spelling: via sciencenewsforstudents Archeaology Archaeology Archaelogy Archaiology

3. Pick the right spelling: via Fortune India Assede Acceed Aceede Accede

4. Pick the right spelling: via Forbes Bellwether Bellwhether Bellweather Baillwether

5. Pick the right spelling: via Bacardi Daquiri Daiquiri Dacari Daiquairi

6. Pick the right spelling: via lifenoids Nauscous Nausceous Nauseous Nauseuos

7. Pick the right spelling: via newsakmi Liquify Liquefy Liquiefy Liqufy

8. Pick the right spelling: via 1tshu1tree Hankerchief Handkerchief Handkercheif Hannkerchief