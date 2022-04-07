Over the years, the countless Hindi movies that we've seen have turned us into a veritable encyclopedia of opinions. Perhaps what you like about Bollywood, somebody else would totally despise. It's impossible to ignore that one dissenting voice, right?

we're cancelling each other over bollywood today. post your cancellable bollywood take — ✨ (@peachcrisis) April 6, 2022

Somebody on Twitter wants to know some of the most cancellable Bollywood takes, and we're all for it.

kuch kuch hota hai has the worst plot i’ve ever seen n salman khan was a way better choice for kajol in that movie 🍿 — ✨ (@peachcrisis) April 6, 2022

deepikas only good movie was ram leela — rishi (@yuhyuhoneysingh) April 7, 2022

bollywood’s forgotten how to do movies the last 5-6 years . war? trash . sooryavanshi ? entirely trash . radhe? absolute trash . saaho? trash . race 3? dont get me started . baaghi 3? havent watched it but it was probably trash — ana (@anaironically) April 6, 2022

rab ne bana di jodi is not dumb and actually one of the best rom-com there is in this essay i will pic.twitter.com/xSql5NNbWE — ayesha (@scootmcnairyy) April 6, 2022

Rajpal Yadav carried bollywood and every film he's been in, one of the few people that actually knew how to ACT — arham 🦦 (@arhamshaikhh) April 6, 2022

Dilwale Dulhaniya is a really bad movie. The name of the movie should have been 'get a doormat.' I actually left the movie halfway. And was still in middle school I think. Women are treated so badly. Stalking is awarded. Omg — Piyu (@PBnrg) April 7, 2022

Atif aslam was the best thing that happened to bollywood and yall banished a gem — abdullah (@BehtareenInsan) April 7, 2022

Amir Khan is not a perfectionist anymore. — NotZain (@Yippekayyaymfs) April 7, 2022

dhoom 3 was so good happy new year was also so good idc i love dat shit — ana (@anaironically) April 6, 2022

imtiaz ali’s tamasha is not good. his best films are highway & jab we met instead — nabeel (@unfortunabeel) April 6, 2022

jalebi was such a good movie on god it made me feel like i was suffocating the entire time i watched it . the best art is made to make u miserable — ana (@anaironically) April 6, 2022

"Koi... Mil Gaya" is weird. A Bollywood remake of ET I can handle, even with the silly gang dancing and shoddy alien costume. But replacing the main child star with a Bollywood hunk who plays a mentally stunted child was bizarre, even by Bollywood standards. — Gary Taxali (@GaryTaxali) April 7, 2022

None of the old Bollywood movies from the 70s, 80s and 90s should be praised, almost every single one had a rape scene especially gang rape. They used that shit as a way to seduce audiences to watch the movies. — Cinnamon spice and everything nice 💞 (@babestationn) April 7, 2022

Cocktail was considered big hit,no man it was toxic — Fabeeha.🕊 (@fabeeha_rubab) April 6, 2022

Kal ho na ho, Main hoon naa & Kuch kuch hota hai are painfully bad.



Also Meri Pyaari Bindu is the best representation of one sided love in bwood history.



Adnan Sami >>>> Lucky Ali — Sharanya Dutta (@isthatsharanya) April 7, 2022

Gunda starring Mithun was peak Bollywood and they don' make 'em like tht anymore 😞😓 — coolISsublime (@jinxthemanx) April 7, 2022

Paheli is one of the best films of SRK. — Shafeeq meri baat suno (@Pista_Badaam) April 7, 2022

akshays 2000s comedy movies >>>> — raneya (@raneya__) April 6, 2022

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum was one of the worst films ever made. An atrocity. That should be banned. Actually most everything Karan Johar has touched is absolute trash. — SumbelinaDeTejas (@SumbzTX) April 7, 2022

SRK is a mediocre actor and his romance is so cringed. The only decent performance he gave was in Swades. — manish (@GurShakkar) April 7, 2022

Well, these are cancellable opinions, you can put your knife down!