Over the years, the countless Hindi movies that we've seen have turned us into a veritable encyclopedia of opinions. Perhaps what you like about Bollywood, somebody else would totally despise. It's impossible to ignore that one dissenting voice, right?
we're cancelling each other over bollywood today. post your cancellable bollywood take— ✨ (@peachcrisis) April 6, 2022
Somebody on Twitter wants to know some of the most cancellable Bollywood takes, and we're all for it.
kuch kuch hota hai has the worst plot i’ve ever seen n salman khan was a way better choice for kajol in that movie 🍿— ✨ (@peachcrisis) April 6, 2022
deepikas only good movie was ram leela— rishi (@yuhyuhoneysingh) April 7, 2022
bollywood’s forgotten how to do movies the last 5-6 years . war? trash . sooryavanshi ? entirely trash . radhe? absolute trash . saaho? trash . race 3? dont get me started . baaghi 3? havent watched it but it was probably trash— ana (@anaironically) April 6, 2022
rab ne bana di jodi is not dumb and actually one of the best rom-com there is in this essay i will pic.twitter.com/xSql5NNbWE— ayesha (@scootmcnairyy) April 6, 2022
Rajpal Yadav carried bollywood and every film he's been in, one of the few people that actually knew how to ACT— arham 🦦 (@arhamshaikhh) April 6, 2022
Dilwale Dulhaniya is a really bad movie. The name of the movie should have been 'get a doormat.' I actually left the movie halfway. And was still in middle school I think. Women are treated so badly. Stalking is awarded. Omg— Piyu (@PBnrg) April 7, 2022
Atif aslam was the best thing that happened to bollywood and yall banished a gem— abdullah (@BehtareenInsan) April 7, 2022
Amir Khan is not a perfectionist anymore.— NotZain (@Yippekayyaymfs) April 7, 2022
dhoom 3 was so good happy new year was also so good idc i love dat shit— ana (@anaironically) April 6, 2022
imtiaz ali’s tamasha is not good. his best films are highway & jab we met instead— nabeel (@unfortunabeel) April 6, 2022
jalebi was such a good movie on god it made me feel like i was suffocating the entire time i watched it . the best art is made to make u miserable— ana (@anaironically) April 6, 2022
"Koi... Mil Gaya" is weird. A Bollywood remake of ET I can handle, even with the silly gang dancing and shoddy alien costume. But replacing the main child star with a Bollywood hunk who plays a mentally stunted child was bizarre, even by Bollywood standards.— Gary Taxali (@GaryTaxali) April 7, 2022
None of the old Bollywood movies from the 70s, 80s and 90s should be praised, almost every single one had a rape scene especially gang rape. They used that shit as a way to seduce audiences to watch the movies.— Cinnamon spice and everything nice 💞 (@babestationn) April 7, 2022
Kal ho na ho, Main hoon naa & Kuch kuch hota hai are painfully bad.— Sharanya Dutta (@isthatsharanya) April 7, 2022
Also Meri Pyaari Bindu is the best representation of one sided love in bwood history.
Adnan Sami >>>> Lucky Ali
Gunda starring Mithun was peak Bollywood and they don' make 'em like tht anymore 😞😓— coolISsublime (@jinxthemanx) April 7, 2022
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum was one of the worst films ever made. An atrocity. That should be banned. Actually most everything Karan Johar has touched is absolute trash.— SumbelinaDeTejas (@SumbzTX) April 7, 2022
SRK is a mediocre actor and his romance is so cringed. The only decent performance he gave was in Swades.— manish (@GurShakkar) April 7, 2022