One thing we all remember about school is the tough fight we put up to defend the streams we chose. The science and commerce stream kids looked down on the humanities kids together, but then ended up turning on each other for the top spot!
And I guess if any of us got the time to do that again, we would still go into the debate with a good come back or two. It's just a wholesome way to relive school-time nostalgia. Which is why this Twitter thread of people discussing which stream is better amongst science and humanities is so entertaining to read through! Here, take a look.
Here's the original post that started the whole tussle.
"huManItIes iS jUst aS tOuGh aS scIenCe" yeah bc memorising dates and a story is just the same as quantum physics👍— Raima (@raimusiddiqui) November 25, 2021
And here is how people reacted to it.
Wouldn't say that. Maths makes quantum physics easy and boils it down to a few formulae and applications. You can't do that with humanities— dhruv (@berdzerk) November 26, 2021
Give me any paper of humanities, i repeat any and i will clear it in 1 under 1 month at graduation level but plz clear any of following subject— Zain iqbal (@Zainiqbal786Za) November 26, 2021
EMFT
Antenna
DSP
This is the kind of bs that is pushed by schools and teachers to kids who still don't know what they like or what they are capable of. I've lost way too many students to this propaganda who are convinced that science is too difficult for them and gone for the 'easier' humanities. https://t.co/ehJfAs2MgE— tan π/2 (@tropicalatrim) November 26, 2021
Yeah all we did in social science was mug up dates, just like all you did in chemistry was mug up the periodic table :)— Ritambhara A. (@RitambharaA) November 26, 2021
I'm an Engineer who also considers himself as a Physicist due to my love for and detailed knowledge of Physics.— ☭ That Hammer & Sickle Guy (@CommieUnchained) November 26, 2021
Have always respected those who could process and understand Humanities subjects, especially which requires remembering dates and shit coz I'm incapable of doing that! https://t.co/barTX6N4L8
And yet I've seen so many of you that can't write a decent essay...when will yall learn to respect everyone's field of study equally? https://t.co/4RTl1g07Hg— Call Me Never (@AliceViews) November 26, 2021
You're joking right? Idk if Science Vs Humanities debate helpful in any sense but for sure people like Deleuze and Lacan were driven by a kind of physics-envy. (1)— Absolutely Crayji (@ACrayji) November 26, 2021
the way you downgrade one subject by comparing to another subject, shows the respect you have on knowledge as a whole.— birYani propaganda. (@Lakshayamathav) November 26, 2021
as a science student i am begging y'all to drop science if you find it so hard and feel you could perform so much better in humanities https://t.co/3XIcDxCbEh— ً (@hoopearringsgf) November 26, 2021
Being an arts student + political science honours+ preparing for civil services. What if I tell you that humanities is nowhere close to memorising dates?— Shivani Kalyan (@ThugsNeed) November 26, 2021
Is this always going to be a topic of discussion between desi kids?