One thing we all remember about school is the tough fight we put up to defend the streams we chose. The science and commerce stream kids looked down on the humanities kids together, but then ended up turning on each other for the top spot!

And I guess if any of us got the time to do that again, we would still go into the debate with a good come back or two. It's just a wholesome way to relive school-time nostalgia. Which is why this Twitter thread of people discussing which stream is better amongst science and humanities is so entertaining to read through! Here, take a look.

Here's the original post that started the whole tussle.

"huManItIes iS jUst aS tOuGh aS scIenCe" yeah bc memorising dates and a story is just the same as quantum physics👍 — Raima (@raimusiddiqui) November 25, 2021

And here is how people reacted to it.

Wouldn't say that. Maths makes quantum physics easy and boils it down to a few formulae and applications. You can't do that with humanities — dhruv (@berdzerk) November 26, 2021

Give me any paper of humanities, i repeat any and i will clear it in 1 under 1 month at graduation level but plz clear any of following subject

EMFT

Antenna

DSP — Zain iqbal (@Zainiqbal786Za) November 26, 2021

This is the kind of bs that is pushed by schools and teachers to kids who still don't know what they like or what they are capable of. I've lost way too many students to this propaganda who are convinced that science is too difficult for them and gone for the 'easier' humanities. https://t.co/ehJfAs2MgE — tan π/2 (@tropicalatrim) November 26, 2021

We're talking different skillsets. Quantum physicists are no better at humanities than historians are at physics. Some quantum physicists imagine themselves to be philosophers though, and some philosophers imagine themselves quantum physicists. That's where the problem happens. — Silencio (@hay_banda) November 26, 2021

Yeah all we did in social science was mug up dates, just like all you did in chemistry was mug up the periodic table :) — Ritambhara A. (@RitambharaA) November 26, 2021

I'm an Engineer who also considers himself as a Physicist due to my love for and detailed knowledge of Physics.



Have always respected those who could process and understand Humanities subjects, especially which requires remembering dates and shit coz I'm incapable of doing that! https://t.co/barTX6N4L8 — ☭ That Hammer & Sickle Guy (@CommieUnchained) November 26, 2021

And yet I've seen so many of you that can't write a decent essay...when will yall learn to respect everyone's field of study equally? https://t.co/4RTl1g07Hg — Call Me Never (@AliceViews) November 26, 2021

You're joking right? Idk if Science Vs Humanities debate helpful in any sense but for sure people like Deleuze and Lacan were driven by a kind of physics-envy. (1) — Absolutely Crayji (@ACrayji) November 26, 2021

the way you downgrade one subject by comparing to another subject, shows the respect you have on knowledge as a whole. — birYani propaganda. (@Lakshayamathav) November 26, 2021

as a science student i am begging y'all to drop science if you find it so hard and feel you could perform so much better in humanities https://t.co/3XIcDxCbEh — ً (@hoopearringsgf) November 26, 2021

When they said kaliyug, they meant the point in time when people will say "humanities is useless". I'm from medical field, even being biased towards science, I would still say that the world is doomed without humanities. — ◽Prathamesh◽ (@Mr_Doc_To_Be) November 26, 2021

Being an arts student + political science honours+ preparing for civil services. What if I tell you that humanities is nowhere close to memorising dates? — Shivani Kalyan (@ThugsNeed) November 26, 2021

Is this always going to be a topic of discussion between desi kids?