What's the best way to recreate our favourite songs from the past?

Twitter has found an interesting way that's not mindless remixes. It's cute. It's adorable. And will leave you wanting for more. Oh and it features cats.

A few days ago, a Twitter user who goes by the handle, @atang_waddi, recreated the famous romantic number 'Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha' from Main Hoon Na.

Trust me, it has to be the cutest and best visualisation ever.

Jo Hosh tha wo to gayaaa pic.twitter.com/e4TazuW5ov — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) September 25, 2021

He created another one on the song, ‘Pyaar Ki Pungi’ from Agent Vinod. Every image in the thread depicts the lyrics of the song in the best way possible. It even feels better than the original version at times.

Ghusoon kahan se main saala pic.twitter.com/rlFPWhzJdB — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

Laila ki khidki khuli hai

Khidki ke neeche hai naala pic.twitter.com/i2dLqDArSz — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

This seems to be becoming a trend now with more people putting cute cat pictures with the lyrics of romantic songs.

Another Twitter user did the same for our favourite song 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Wo Bichad Jaaye To Ek Sapna Lagta Hai pic.twitter.com/O50q5WocEc — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 23, 2021

Aur Kaise Koi Soch Le Everything’s Gonna Be Ok? pic.twitter.com/m4LIaWWvm0 — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 23, 2021

People are looking forward to more such content. I told you in the beginning that it will make you want more.

The only thing I look forward to on Twitter lately is the cat guy to drop more songs with cat pics. — Mon (@Choco_La_Ti_Da) November 21, 2021

This thread deserves an award for making everyone's day https://t.co/S4QZkUNMAU — sadyeah! (@yeah_whatevess) November 19, 2021

🤣🤣🤣

This one is hilarious...



Go again and enjoy.... https://t.co/o1gZBmnOmi — Sakshiii (@sakshimane_76) November 18, 2021

Yeh cat threads bohot cute hai😻😻🥰 https://t.co/73qEPyow7A — ❄️ (@Bahnni2) November 21, 2021

The way i sang the whole song in my head while going through this thread🤧😭❤ https://t.co/V0Ivq4sPoh — . (@dhawanandonIy) November 24, 2021

This entire thread is giving me life https://t.co/eZWTAh4Zbp — maragathavalli alias maggi (@piripirifriesss) November 24, 2021

Now I don't feel like watching these songs any other way.