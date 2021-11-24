What's the best way to recreate our favourite songs from the past?

Twitter has found an interesting way that's not mindless remixes. It's cute. It's adorable. And will leave you wanting for more. Oh and it features cats.

A few days ago, a Twitter user who goes by the handle, @atang_waddi, recreated the famous romantic number 'Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha' from Main Hoon Na.

Trust me, it has to be the cutest and best visualisation ever.

He created another one on the song, ‘Pyaar Ki Pungi’ from Agent Vinod. Every image in the thread depicts the lyrics of the song in the best way possible. It even feels better than the original version at times.

This seems to be becoming a trend now with more people putting cute cat pictures with the lyrics of romantic songs.

Another Twitter user did the same for our favourite song 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

People are looking forward to more such content. I told you in the beginning that it will make you want more.

Now I don't feel like watching these songs any other way.