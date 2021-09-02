Twitter comes with a new trend, and we are already influenced by it. As the "influencer vs. the influenced" memes are viral now.
The memes talk about influence, while they have a variety, from movies, series, brands, and a lot more.
We compiled some best ones for you.
The Influencer vs The Influenced pic.twitter.com/pQkiKz8Pfz— Amit#FromHome (@AmitFromHome) September 2, 2021
The Influencer VS The Influenced #crateschallenge pic.twitter.com/zv5v1b8lv5— 🖤🎃Kia Halloween Edition🎃🖤 (@Kiasangria93) August 28, 2021
the influencer vs the influenced pic.twitter.com/WxkLdUKcrT— Riya Gupta (@RiyaTweetss) September 1, 2021
The influencer vs— sunny (@sunny39054087) September 1, 2021
The influenced pic.twitter.com/oTrnC4Wpby
the influencer vs the influenced pic.twitter.com/4eepYw1oAu— Sai Theja (@csaitheja) September 1, 2021
The influencer vs— sunny (@sunny39054087) September 1, 2021
The influenced pic.twitter.com/6otk06Zt15
Thr Influencer vs The Influenced pic.twitter.com/hnjAzyVbgk— Rachit M❤ (@rachit1m) September 2, 2021
The Influencer vs The Influenced pic.twitter.com/kCj86cxgGQ— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) September 1, 2021
the influencer vs the influenced pic.twitter.com/gjgSJrimbb— Rahul Ranjan🎭 (@tatyabichumemer) September 1, 2021
the influencer vs the influenced pic.twitter.com/NSQUw8pIq5— tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) September 1, 2021
the influencer vs the influenced pic.twitter.com/5amgdc0OzT— Vishav Verma (@iamvishavverma) September 1, 2021
The influencer vs The influenced pic.twitter.com/VMqBxZIoy8— breeze/purv (@artistgfbreeze) September 2, 2021
The influencer vs the influenced https://t.co/Tiv5rsSkmH pic.twitter.com/L28pR7QbsI— Pranjaaaaal (@thamjaamishra) September 1, 2021
the influencer vs the influenced 🤌 pic.twitter.com/AIsqPUdWqt— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 1, 2021
The influencer The influenced pic.twitter.com/gHf5UKIlLD— billubhayankar (@basyaaraisehi) September 1, 2021
the influencer vs the influenced pic.twitter.com/Ycx0JGduc1— Rahul Ranjan🎭 (@tatyabichumemer) September 1, 2021
The influencer vs The influenced pic.twitter.com/1GCb8mBmds— Gitika (@chinchinchuuuuu) September 1, 2021
Which one did you relate to the most?