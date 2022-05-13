We desis love our traditions. But (here comes the but), sometimes we fail to recognize how outdated or counter-productive they are. And that's okay, it's a process, to unlearn certain things. In fact, if it weren't for the internet we might not even realise how much misinformation there is out there about certain cultural norms.

For instance, Twitter calling out this Instagram video for claiming that sindoor increases sex drive!

Stand up comic and writer Rohit Shah uploaded screen grabs of a video that says the mercury in sindoor cools the body, helps it relax and also increases sex drive. Errr... correct me if I am wrong, isn't mercury that stuff in thermometers that we were all told to stay away from when we were kids?





I guess I am not the only one who thought this information was a little off. Twitizens stepped forward and also questioned this video's strange claims.

*snorts sindur for mental peace and high sex drive* — gojo's mom⁷ (@unnatiactually) May 12, 2022

Also mercury is literally poison! We had to be extremely careful in labs it's scary af good Lord — Mira stan acc 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) May 12, 2022

Arre waah. Men should wear it too. Why deny them all these benefits?that would be discrimination. — Preeti (@DrSankaran) May 12, 2022

Mercury is a heavy metal and prolonged exposure can cause a variety of illnesses lmao. — Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) May 11, 2022

If that is a case then why Men doesn't wear sindoor? Men also need something to cool and relax their body and ofcourse increase sexual drive 😜 — Rajeev🇮🇳 (@rajeev_indiana) May 12, 2022

Men when they hear sindoor triggers sexual drive https://t.co/Y49H8ivNdE pic.twitter.com/HE8g3iQKji — ˢᵘᵇᵃˢʰ (@dedrevil) May 12, 2022

Centre of Sexual drive in women is situated in the hair parting? — veena bakshi (@vibione) May 12, 2022

me after knowing that sindoor boosts sexual drive https://t.co/Q2rlFhXXa9 pic.twitter.com/3u1oQrBRw5 — lala (@lalajighabraye) May 12, 2022

The mercury has destroyed her brains https://t.co/WUtyC0z29V — Gothicself (@Gothicself) May 13, 2022

Mercury actually harm your body ! .



They can do anything possible to make their religion scientific , but this is rediculous ! . why can't they directly pursue it ,rather than through religion ! . https://t.co/VqmrEGfxVm — Neetesh (@Neetesh63598519) May 13, 2022

Exactly....!

I was just trying to cool him down....but now I am in jail for mercury poisoning https://t.co/75K2839yLT — arati (@Arati1411) May 13, 2022

im afraid uc feminism is literally just girlbossing regressive traditional practices in the name of ""choice"" https://t.co/JVPjC4xZSW — ika (@khogayehumyahan) May 12, 2022

Triggers sexual drive.

Sindoor hai ya viagra?😂😂 https://t.co/aT68SERyZ2 — Usman (@bura_hua_vro) May 12, 2022

Mercury is a toxic metal folks https://t.co/QsxTlv9xhc — Willow (@Foureyedreview) May 12, 2022

mercury cools body. yeah cause you're DEAD https://t.co/5hiaWbHWAm — trad gay (@milibitxh) May 12, 2022

Wow. I am so glad Twitter came to the rescue here. *Joining my hands in gratefulness*