We desis love our traditions. But (here comes the but), sometimes we fail to recognize how outdated or counter-productive they are. And that's okay, it's a process, to unlearn certain things. In fact, if it weren't for the internet we might not even realise how much misinformation there is out there about certain cultural norms. 

For instance, Twitter calling out this Instagram video for claiming that sindoor increases sex drive! 

A reels video about sindoor
Source: Twitter/rohshah07

Stand up comic and writer Rohit Shah uploaded screen grabs of a video that says the mercury in sindoor cools the body, helps it relax and also increases sex drive. Errr... correct me if I am wrong, isn't mercury that stuff in thermometers that we were all told to stay away from when we were kids?


I guess I am not the only one who thought this information was a little off. Twitizens stepped forward and also questioned this video's strange claims. 

Wow. I am so glad Twitter came to the rescue here. *Joining my hands in gratefulness*