We desis love our traditions. But (here comes the but), sometimes we fail to recognize how outdated or counter-productive they are. And that's okay, it's a process, to unlearn certain things. In fact, if it weren't for the internet we might not even realise how much misinformation there is out there about certain cultural norms.
Stand up comic and writer Rohit Shah uploaded screen grabs of a video that says the mercury in sindoor cools the body, helps it relax and also increases sex drive. Errr... correct me if I am wrong, isn't mercury that stuff in thermometers that we were all told to stay away from when we were kids?
Source: Trust me bro. pic.twitter.com/Styf7egGPB— Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) May 11, 2022
I guess I am not the only one who thought this information was a little off. Twitizens stepped forward and also questioned this video's strange claims.
*snorts sindur for mental peace and high sex drive*— gojo's mom⁷ (@unnatiactually) May 12, 2022
Also mercury is literally poison! We had to be extremely careful in labs it's scary af good Lord— Mira stan acc 🏳️🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) May 12, 2022
Arre waah. Men should wear it too. Why deny them all these benefits?that would be discrimination.— Preeti (@DrSankaran) May 12, 2022
Mercury is a heavy metal and prolonged exposure can cause a variety of illnesses lmao.— Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) May 11, 2022
Men when they hear sindoor triggers sexual drive https://t.co/Y49H8ivNdE pic.twitter.com/HE8g3iQKji— ˢᵘᵇᵃˢʰ (@dedrevil) May 12, 2022
Centre of Sexual drive in women is situated in the hair parting?— veena bakshi (@vibione) May 12, 2022
me after knowing that sindoor boosts sexual drive https://t.co/Q2rlFhXXa9 pic.twitter.com/3u1oQrBRw5— lala (@lalajighabraye) May 12, 2022
The mercury has destroyed her brains https://t.co/WUtyC0z29V— Gothicself (@Gothicself) May 13, 2022
Mercury actually harm your body ! .— Neetesh (@Neetesh63598519) May 13, 2022
They can do anything possible to make their religion scientific , but this is rediculous ! . why can't they directly pursue it ,rather than through religion ! . https://t.co/VqmrEGfxVm
Exactly....!— arati (@Arati1411) May 13, 2022
I was just trying to cool him down....but now I am in jail for mercury poisoning https://t.co/75K2839yLT
im afraid uc feminism is literally just girlbossing regressive traditional practices in the name of ""choice"" https://t.co/JVPjC4xZSW— ika (@khogayehumyahan) May 12, 2022
Mercury is a toxic metal folks https://t.co/QsxTlv9xhc— Willow (@Foureyedreview) May 12, 2022
mercury cools body. yeah cause you're DEAD https://t.co/5hiaWbHWAm— trad gay (@milibitxh) May 12, 2022
Wow. I am so glad Twitter came to the rescue here. *Joining my hands in gratefulness*