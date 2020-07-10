The devil is the details.

While that is an expression, it's true that if you look closely, you will often find the villain to be someone you never paid attention to. Or worse, considered a hero. Twitter is here to bust those myths with its latest show villain vs actual villain trend. Here are some of the comparisons.

The show villain The real villain pic.twitter.com/ys0lkHy8ei — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) July 9, 2020

the show's villain // the actual villain pic.twitter.com/GxDHYe3X8a — Lord Enemil (@N1000sh) July 9, 2020

idk if this has been done, but it needs to be said,



the movie villain the actual villain pic.twitter.com/nrBA6d5fBC — l0u raub (@louraub) July 7, 2020

World’s most irresponsible parents.



The movie villain // The actual villain pic.twitter.com/YzkEW6zmYY — S AM (@Monarch_Of_One) July 7, 2020

The show’s villain The actual villain pic.twitter.com/Oymhpi3KEW — firmly grasp it (@fwflacko) July 7, 2020

the show's villain // the actual villain pic.twitter.com/GxDHYe3X8a — Lord Enemil (@N1000sh) July 9, 2020

The show villain / The actual villain pic.twitter.com/8fLJnCmoqz — SageRaidyn (@SageRaidyn) July 9, 2020

The show villain. The actual villain. pic.twitter.com/uN08UPn4DL — ✨ S H A N T Y ✨ (@shantylapara) July 9, 2020

The show’s villain VS The actual villain pic.twitter.com/X4EZnZ55Zb — La Fulanita Esa (@O_Dolly) June 18, 2020

The show villains. The actual villains. pic.twitter.com/HQHjWkbA8K — ahigh (@ders713) July 7, 2020

The shows villain vs The actual villain. pic.twitter.com/EF8kpU04MO — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) July 9, 2020

The show villain vs. the actual villain



IDC IDC FUCK DAENERYS pic.twitter.com/5AWfJrTTZV — Baeworm (@__aireanna) July 7, 2020

Let’s get into it....



The movie villain. The actual villain. pic.twitter.com/sWFn9FRCQ6 — Sardonyx (@AmiraGrey) July 8, 2020

the show villain the actual villain pic.twitter.com/dQnL7MPky6 — Ben (@ghyloben) July 9, 2020

the show villain the actual villain pic.twitter.com/mpeBrMyeRa — ✨Tilster✨ (@potetnese) July 9, 2020

The movie villain. The actual villain. pic.twitter.com/pihs5Nuzpj — Scott but spelled w/ wingdings (@TheBestIsScott) July 8, 2020

the movie villain the actual villains pic.twitter.com/6w9tsU6l5u — c (@chuuzus) May 20, 2020

Makes sense, to be honest.