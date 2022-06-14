Weddings are more than just good food and fancy clothes - they're also about drama and chaos, so much chaos. But, mostly this drama makes up for gossip or things that we can laugh about later.

So clearly, no matter how hard anyone tries, there's always something that doesn't go according to the plan. And, this Twitter thread is all about such weddings, that went terribly.

Friends I have just now realised a category of gossip I adore is “wedding that went terribly”. Please tell me about the worst wedding you’ve been to please and thank you. — Bhakthi (@bhakthi) June 10, 2022

There were some stories that were outright scary, at least for the people who were involved. And, we sympathise.

I worked for a caterer and we got a gig in the mid 80s at a hall in 7Hills. At some point before mains bride & best man were at it against hall wall when groom came out & busted them. Wedding party covered in blood,we were hunkered down in kitchen waiting for help.Police came 1/2 — PeacheyKeen (@rhonda_keen) June 10, 2022

So went as my friend's plus one to a wedding. I had never met either of the brides. Park wedding. I wore a brightly coloured jumpsuit ... and when bride #2 emerged, realised we were wearing the same outfit. — ThatIngrid (@NurseIngrid2) June 10, 2022

A friend got married in Bali & the night before the wedding was involved in a bar brawl, got glasses across the face and needed emergency plastic surgery. Wedding went ahead. Bride literally fell over walking down isle. They got divorced a few years later. — MGH (@MichelleGHunder) June 13, 2022

One from the DMs. Austen could never. pic.twitter.com/t0R8e9U5eL — Bhakthi (@bhakthi) June 11, 2022

the wedding went great…it was the reception. Midway through his speech the groom pulled out plane tickets for a Caribbean honeymoon. Announced he was giving them to his best man to go with his new wife, because they’d been shagging for months…& left. Was an expensive venue too! — happy_doughnut (@happy_donut2020) June 11, 2022

My own. B/maid dresses turned up 10pm night before, ruined. Cake collapsed, sister in law so drunk had to be hospitalised. Blackout at reception. Drought broke day before o/door wedding. My sister refused to smile as not about her. Boquet was broken. Photographer sucked. — Mismash (@Mismash5) June 11, 2022

I went to a wedding where the priest was summing up and said “and with one gorgeous child and another on the way— oh, no? Oh sorry it’s just that you have such a curvy figure I just though that…” and I kind of black out at that point I don’t remember what happened next. — Stef Keegan (@stefkeegan) June 11, 2022

Playing in the band I could see the bride's father arguing with the groom, then suddenly laying him out with one punch. When the bride intervened her dad pushed her, in full white wedding dress and veil, over the bar, leaving only her legs, white shoes, and knickers showing. — Glenn Evans (@vinylsol) June 11, 2022

My own:rained, driver got lost enroute to church, photographer panicked re dusk coming & rushed thro pics(awful) missed my aunt re a seat, bridesmaid drunk&asleep at the table before dessert; Best Man got stage fright & talked about the curtains. 30+ years later, all ok — BarrLingWho (@mclarebar364) June 11, 2022

My own…second wedding…and ensuing marriage. I was unaware of what went on, but my parents who had gone out of their way to match make the relationship with the “sweet” lady I was marrying heard her talking about, how now she could make my bloody kids do what she wanted. 1. — poppy rick 💉💉💉💉 Sarcastic bastard (@just_plain_Rick) June 11, 2022

And then there was the wedding when the people delivering a fake wedding cake didn't tell anyone there were doves inside. When the happy couple opened the top to toss the loving doves into the air, yes, dead birds. — Elmer Olson (@ElmerOlson) June 11, 2022

However, there were others that sure sound funny - hoping that people have probably moved on from the experiences.

Groom's second marriage. Best man opens his speech with "welcome back, everyone." — tritonsecure (@tritonsecure) June 11, 2022

I was best man at a mate’s 2nd wedding (was also a groomsman at his 1st wedding)



Started my speech with



“To the bride’s family & friends, thanks for being here to celebrate this special day. To the groom’s family & friends, good to see you all again” — Peter (from BrisVegas) (@BrisVegasMale) June 11, 2022

I didn’t attend but a friend took photos at one years ago where the groom’s speech was a presentation of screenshots of messages he’d found on his new wife’s phone of her sexting his best man 🙃 — Sophie Roberts (@sophielroberts) June 10, 2022

I once went to a wedding where the groom gave a 45-minute rambling speech, during which he said “I’m just so excited to be marrying Katherine. It’s like when you’re a kid, and you get a bike for Christmas, and you can’t wait to take it home and ride it”. — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) June 13, 2022

Bruno Grollo’s wedding. The Ice Cream Wedding Cake 6 feet across melting & splitting in half minutes before guests arrived, then the candelabras started spotfires among the floral table arrangements. Spirits Bar ran a $80K tab & the night ended in a brawl between the 2 families. — Vincent Van Dog 🐶 🌭 🌭🐕‍🦺 (@N3v3rSayDie) June 11, 2022

Relative on medication who was told that he shouldn’t drink whilst on it (as one of its many side effects was flatulence)…. Well he drunk and yes that was a very noticeable and frequent occurrence 😂 — Carstendog (@carstendog) June 11, 2022

I worked a wedding that was on the same night as NRL grand final. Best man refused to attend unless he could watch the game so a T.V was organised. During the speeches everyone cheered. Because the Roosters scored a try. Later in the evening the bride showed everyone her boobs. — O.B (@OB351GB) June 11, 2022

Bride is a govt employee, groom has chronic illness and smokes a lot of weed for pain. When bride is reciting back her vows, “I promise to support and respect you” got spoonerised to “I promise to report and suspect you” lemme tell you, I almost screamed 😂 — Luci (@lucizzle) June 11, 2022

Turned out it wasn’t a horrible joke but a slightly whacky relative who was into making homemade remedies & who thought it was the perfect gift for two people setting up home.



Everything looked like green slime & the smell was indescribable. — Dr Auriol Purdie (@AuriolAuriol) June 11, 2022

Indian TV shows still win the 'most bizzare weddings'.