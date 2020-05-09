Arnab Goswami's presence on television makes quite an impression and his debating skills are world famous. Which is why there are so many people who love imitating the anchor.

However, there is one woman who has caught Twitter's attention for all the right reasons.

She posted the video under her Instagram handle - The Chic Shopper and soon went viral because of her hilarious impression of Arnab Goswami.

Twitter is absolutely loving her version which perfectly captures the anchor's presence in a debate.

this is the most accurate arnab parody i've ever seen, everyone stop trying. it's freaking me out it's that good. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) May 6, 2020

This girl SLAYS it!

S

L

A

Y

S — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@madhuriketa) May 6, 2020

She deserves surely a prize...

So so perfect 🙏🙏👏👏👏👏 — deepak pande (@deepakpande77) May 6, 2020

She deserves all our respects... it’s not easy to play the role of a psycho and nail it a 100% 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Smita Ghosh Singh (@Smita4rmdHeart) May 6, 2020

I have the same question. Who is this rather cute version of Doorknob.😁 — Urban Shrink (@UrbanShrink) May 6, 2020

OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know. pic.twitter.com/BMOTKdCuMn — SamSays (@samjawed65) May 6, 2020

She’s so good - she’d actually scare the man himself. 🤣 — Rehmat Merchant (@rezuab) May 6, 2020

We've all found ways to pass time during this quarantine, from TikTok to mimicking news anchors.