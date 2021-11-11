Bollywood surrendering to tropes is not a new concept. It has been doing so for a while, and with so many communities, we have lost count.

One of them is the South Indian community, who have been reduced to idli-sambhar, and their accent which is rarely close to how people from the region actually speak.

This video by Vineeth Srinivasan shows the same with accuracy.

South Indian characters being normalised in North Indian films. pic.twitter.com/ufNPVUjKTP — Vineeth Srinivasan (@vineeth_sri) November 10, 2021

We don't know what stops Hindi filmmakers from doing better research, but there has to be something. Anyway, this is how people reacted to the video:

LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) November 10, 2021

This is why meenakshi sundereshwar failed. It's high time that ya'll need to stop stereotyping south indians so criminally https://t.co/wIA7sET0aa — Nisha (@nishaChomu) November 11, 2021

Dont forget "lungi" - how bollywood refers to Mundu/Veshti ! — சிகெ | സികെ | ck (@ckkumar) November 11, 2021

All the resources at disposal and this is what they come up with.