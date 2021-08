Comedian Vir Das has been steadily adopting a more incisive, socially relevant form of comedy over the years. They're not just words strung together with punchlines anymore (though that's great as well), he's now taking on current issues using humour.

Most recently, he released an almost 20-minute stand-up routine titled Tribalism & Cancel Culture vs Comedy, and it's full of perceptive gems such as these.

He also spoke about the number of death threats he got because of a joke that was taken out of context.

There's even a transition into a ridiculously apt Lord of the Rings analogy.

Many other gems of wisdom are dropped.

And one of the main takeaways of his piece is that both sides, the far-right and the far-left, should understand each other better and not be so damn stubborn.

Check out the video below, it's a hoot!