Following this, Twitteratis decided to give everyone a reality check.
1. This user summed up how we are not even sure if we would make it past the age of 30.
“we want grandkids” best I can do is stay alive past 30— from this world but not of it (@sadelokeshi) May 18, 2022
2. Someone spilled the tea on intergenerational unhealed trauma.
“we want grandkids” best i can do is heal from the generational trauma and then let your bloodline die with me— jaded (@msjadelaine) May 18, 2022
3. Mom and Dad, we don't always have our way. Do we?
"we want grandkids" "well, we don't always get what we want."— :) (@tdimhcsjk) May 18, 2022
4. I'm not even sure about my job and you want grandkids?
5. Mental health >>>
“we want to see you get married and give us grandkids” best I can do is a multitude of mental illnesses— sai (@Saisailu97) May 18, 2022
6. This one told the truth in all spirits.
“we want grandkids” best I can do is alcoholism— bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) May 17, 2022
7. We are much in tune with our shortcomings.
“we want grandkids” best i can do is hit rock bottom and speak to nobody for several months— goblin man 🇺🇦 (@likeserpents) May 18, 2022
8. Some of us still suck at Excel.
“we want grandkids” best I can do is this stupid little spreadsheet— memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) May 18, 2022
9. I don't even have a partner. Yet.
“we want grandkids” best i can do is multiple failed talking stages— multiverse of maidenless (@azdogdad) May 19, 2022
10. "Ma, can you please make a doctor's appointment for me?"
“we want grandkids” best I can do is book my own appointments with the doctor— meera (but like, the online version) (@TwoTweetsNotice) May 19, 2022
11. Will I get this degree or will I get you a grandkid? Stay tuned to find out.
“we want grandkids.” best I can do is put you in the acknowledgements section of my thesis— Maeve 🌸 (@Maevelouss) May 18, 2022
12. This one gets awkward around women.
13. BRB gonna blast K-Pop in my room.
'we want grandkids' - best I can do is not stan a k-pop band— Ghostface Kafka (36 Chambers) (@thekafkadude) May 18, 2022
15. We have our priorities sorted.
“We want grandkids” best I can do is sleep for 16 hours a day and rot— Black Lives Matter🖤🤎✊🏾 (@riccyric77) May 19, 2022
16. Waking up feels like an accomplishment on some days.
“we want grandkids” best i can do is wake up everyday— skilla🍞is baking bread (@skillacanadas) May 19, 2022
17. This user knows better than passing on trauma.
“we want grandkids” best i can do is having crippling mental illnesses— rina 🐈⬛ (@ABRANDNEWClTY) May 19, 2022
18. Of course, the elder daughter has to fulfill all the wishes of her parents? No?
“we want grandkids” best I can do is give them to you. i am an oldest daughter with a crushing approval addiction— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) May 18, 2022
19. The only perks of having a sibling, IMHO.
"we want grandkids" best I can do is tell my brother to have his own kids— Stan5SOS (@Flawless35679) May 19, 2022
20. #YOLO
“we want grandkids”— jamie brunken (@jamiebrunken) May 19, 2022
best i can do is spend my money recklessly by flying around the country to visit my friends and go to concerts together
21. The number of people who will agree on this.
“we want grandchildren!” best I can do is crying in my car after clocking out of my 9-5— ham (@ohiohag) May 17, 2022
22. We are having the last laugh now.
Why is this so relatable 💡 pic.twitter.com/KHS6MEv4Z1— Vikrama Dhiman (@vikramadhiman) May 18, 2022
What will you tell your parents when they ask you for grandkids?