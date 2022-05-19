As a child, our parents are obsessed with our Board Exams. Once that happens, they are obsessed with us finishing our degrees and getting a placement. Once you are placed in a good organisation, they start obsessing over your marriage . And then when you finally decide to marry, they pop the question, "when are you giving us grandkids "?







Recently, a couple sued their married son. They demanded grandchildren in a year or financial compensation.

Following this, Twitteratis decided to give everyone a reality check.



1. This user summed up how we are not even sure if we would make it past the age of 30.



“we want grandkids” best I can do is stay alive past 30 — from this world but not of it (@sadelokeshi) May 18, 2022

2. Someone spilled the tea on intergenerational unhealed trauma.



“we want grandkids” best i can do is heal from the generational trauma and then let your bloodline die with me — jaded (@msjadelaine) May 18, 2022

3. Mom and Dad, we don't always have our way. Do we?



"we want grandkids" "well, we don't always get what we want." — :) (@tdimhcsjk) May 18, 2022

4. I'm not even sure about my job and you want grandkids?



“we want grandkids” sorry all i can give you is infinite confusion regarding my whereabouts and also my job — they/them army (@notaudrey_) May 18, 2022

5. Mental health >>>



“we want to see you get married and give us grandkids” best I can do is a multitude of mental illnesses — sai (@Saisailu97) May 18, 2022

6. This one told the truth in all spirits.



“we want grandkids” best I can do is alcoholism — bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) May 17, 2022

7. We are much in tune with our shortcomings.



“we want grandkids” best i can do is hit rock bottom and speak to nobody for several months — goblin man 🇺🇦 (@likeserpents) May 18, 2022

8. Some of us still suck at Excel.



“we want grandkids” best I can do is this stupid little spreadsheet — memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) May 18, 2022

9. I don't even have a partner. Yet.



“we want grandkids” best i can do is multiple failed talking stages — multiverse of maidenless (@azdogdad) May 19, 2022

10. "Ma, can you please make a doctor's appointment for me?"



“we want grandkids” best I can do is book my own appointments with the doctor — meera (but like, the online version) (@TwoTweetsNotice) May 19, 2022

11. Will I get this degree or will I get you a grandkid? Stay tuned to find out.



“we want grandkids.” best I can do is put you in the acknowledgements section of my thesis — Maeve 🌸 (@Maevelouss) May 18, 2022

12. This one gets awkward around women.



“We want grandkids” best I can do is open up the weather app when there are women near me — Hamza Khan (@hkhan_4) May 19, 2022

13. BRB gonna blast K-Pop in my room.



'we want grandkids' - best I can do is not stan a k-pop band — Ghostface Kafka (36 Chambers) (@thekafkadude) May 18, 2022

15. We have our priorities sorted.



“We want grandkids” best I can do is sleep for 16 hours a day and rot — Black Lives Matter🖤🤎✊🏾 (@riccyric77) May 19, 2022

16. Waking up feels like an accomplishment on some days.



“we want grandkids” best i can do is wake up everyday — skilla🍞is baking bread (@skillacanadas) May 19, 2022

17. This user knows better than passing on trauma.



“we want grandkids” best i can do is having crippling mental illnesses — rina 🐈‍⬛ (@ABRANDNEWClTY) May 19, 2022

18. Of course, the elder daughter has to fulfill all the wishes of her parents? No?



“we want grandkids” best I can do is give them to you. i am an oldest daughter with a crushing approval addiction — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) May 18, 2022

19. The only perks of having a sibling, IMHO.



"we want grandkids" best I can do is tell my brother to have his own kids — Stan5SOS (@Flawless35679) May 19, 2022

20. #YOLO



“we want grandkids”



best i can do is spend my money recklessly by flying around the country to visit my friends and go to concerts together — jamie brunken (@jamiebrunken) May 19, 2022

21. The number of people who will agree on this.



“we want grandchildren!” best I can do is crying in my car after clocking out of my 9-5 — ham (@ohiohag) May 17, 2022

22. We are having the last laugh now.



Why is this so relatable 💡 pic.twitter.com/KHS6MEv4Z1 — Vikrama Dhiman (@vikramadhiman) May 18, 2022

What will you tell your parents when they ask you for grandkids?

