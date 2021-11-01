The nation's hope of Team India delivering a clapback in India vs New Zealand after its defeat in the first match was shattered last night.

However, fans feel that if Lord Bobby had been in the game last night, the black caps' bowling attack would have a better answer!

India vs New Zealand in Bobbywood pic.twitter.com/8YjOslshzB — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 30, 2021

Twitter high-key believes in Lord Bobby's supremacy and we stan!

#India should have selected #BobbyDeol, a gem they missed out on https://t.co/Ypv5LnTHN7 — Ahsan Nadeem (@AhsanNadeem93) October 31, 2021

Only he can take 6 wickets in one over — Sunny Bantai (@oyyeee_) October 30, 2021

The bowling action is outstanding — Lower-League Layman (@LowerLeagueLM) October 31, 2021

Bobby Paji made his supreme sacrifice in Players in New Zealand only. Hope NZ is nice enough to return is this favour tomorrow. https://t.co/jZ5h6hcXVO — Udit (@udit_buch) October 30, 2021

I hope virat includes him in playing 11 for tomorrow's match he can be a game changer 😂😂 — Pratik (@MeinHuPratik) October 30, 2021

Obviously. He's an international icon — Udit (@udit_buch) October 30, 2021

Recruiting Lord bobby in the team can only save us in the next match. Captain, do you copy?