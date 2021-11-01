The nation's hope of Team India delivering a clapback in India vs New Zealand after its defeat in the first match was shattered last night.
However, fans feel that if Lord Bobby had been in the game last night, the black caps' bowling attack would have a better answer!
Twitter high-key believes in Lord Bobby's supremacy and we stan!
#India should have selected #BobbyDeol, a gem they missed out on https://t.co/Ypv5LnTHN7— Ahsan Nadeem (@AhsanNadeem93) October 31, 2021
Bobby - 1— Saleem (@Saleem_Hassan7) October 31, 2021
Indian bowlers: 0#indvsNewzealand https://t.co/Hh14gLOZNx
Lord Bobby>>> Bumra https://t.co/sM8hLdtbc0— Raghees Sharif (@RagheesSharif) October 31, 2021
The bowling action is outstanding— Lower-League Layman (@LowerLeagueLM) October 31, 2021
I hope virat includes him in playing 11 for tomorrow's match he can be a game changer 😂😂— Pratik (@MeinHuPratik) October 30, 2021
Umar Akmal as umpire https://t.co/srtnvBJ0J4 pic.twitter.com/zBVUwyawzD— Jinx! (@PakCricFanatik) October 30, 2021