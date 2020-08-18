Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for VP of the United States is of Indian origin. Although, Harris identifies herself as a proud Black woman. Despite this, us Indians have ben claiming her as our own.
In light of this, Indian Twitter has been trending the hashtag #YoKamalaSoIndian and truth be told, it is pretty epic. See for yourself.
#YoKamalaSoIndian unfailingly wraps the TV and AC remotes in two layers of polythene and rubber bands to go with :-p https://t.co/KNi2Y0ryQP— Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she uses tooth brush to clean washbasin after it gets old.— Kalyan Upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@UpadhyayKalyan) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian she did a kuthu dance after #TASMAC Reopened and #Sterlite remained closed.— Panda Palkova (@itispalkova) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian she doesn't forget to ask for the free dhaniya— Panditsays (@sarcasm_dehi) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she argues w/ a raddiwalla for more money.— D Sharma (@A3pochemuchka) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that after cleaning her AC filter she says "dekho badh gayi na cooling" 😌— Needmorehairclips (@TriveniFotedar) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she would mix every freaking Sabzi left in refrigerator with Chawal and eat them all together instead of throwing them 😂— Lutyens' Cow (@Lutyens_Cow) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she bargains in a Fixed-rate shop !— Colin Theodore (@Cxyii) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she keeps the peels of coconut to clean utensils with Vim 🤣🤣🤣— Jai Siya Ram Jai Hanuman (@magicdheer) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian— Ullas Panolil (@UllasPanolil) August 17, 2020
She switches off the fan in the morning to wake up family members.
#YoKamalaSoIndian— krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) August 17, 2020
She visits chennai every December and eats at Sabha canteen.
entrance of the pentagon 2021 #YoKamalaSoIndian pic.twitter.com/4tR1N14xYq— Vignesh Santhanam (@vigneshsan) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she keeps an eye on the auto rickshaw meter throughout her travel..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aGiTw8spZK— Dr. Shweta 🦢 (@cafe_coronary) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that uses her old fridge as a wardrobe and TV stand pic.twitter.com/QocUEG9VDa— Vijayendran (@Vijayendran_k) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she burns used good night matts to shoo away mosquito. https://t.co/M8bqCeYku4— Indu Makkal Katchi ( Official ) (@Indumakalktchi) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian upon her nomination, Her Amma Asked: pic.twitter.com/3oqo3hzg6Q— Tan Tri #作为标题 (@Tan_Tripathi) August 17, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian— Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) August 17, 2020
She has an ice cream stick-spoon from 2006 in the Nescafe bottle from 1999, in which she keeps Haldi powder.
Her mirror near wash basin has 15 red bindu stickers #YoKamalaSoIndian https://t.co/g5HE6fJ34I— RVAIDYA2000 (@rvaidya2000) August 17, 2020
Oh, man. This is brilliant.