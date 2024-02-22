When it comes to intelligence agencies, the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency of the US), created in 1947, has numerous top-secret affairs that we hardly know about. Of course, that’s their job, you know? To maintain the privacy and security of how they handle their work, since their operations are a matter of national security. However, we’ve curated a few facts based on whatever little information is available out there, in case you’re interested.

Here, read on to know more:

1. Pop music is used as a torture tool by the CIA

Rawhide by Frankie Laine and apparently even songs by Eminem have been used by the CIA to torture people.

2. The 2014 CIA torture program caused permanent psychological and physical damage to its victims

According to a report, the CIA uses techniques such as concrete containment and confinement as well as waterboarding their victims.

3. The CIA usually reports to POTUS (president of the united states)

Apparently, the CIA usually has to keep the POTUS in the loop for its operations as the organisation deals with issues of national security.

4. At a time, George Bush Sr used to lead the organisation

George HW Bush served as the President of the United States in the 80s and 90s and was the Director of Central Intelligence from 1976 to 1977.

5. There is a Starbucks in the CIA’s headquarters

The CIA base in Virginia, Langley Falls, has a Starbucks built into the HQ.

6. They developed a highly secret supersonic aircraft in 1962

The organisation created a supersonic aircraft known as the A-12 OXCART. The aircraft attained the speed of Mach 3.2 at 90,000 feet altitude.

7. The CIA used secret drones against Soviet missiles

Apparently, during the Vietnam War, they used drones to gather information on the Soviet Union’s SA-2 missiles. Specifically to create a warning system against them.

8. The secret intelligence agency acknowledged the existence of Area 51

After years and years of secrecy about the mysterious aviation test site known as Area 51, the government finally admitted to its existence in a remote installation about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas in 2013.

