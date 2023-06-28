If you have visited the Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi, then you must be aware of Deer Park. The park is a popular picnic spot and hangout area in the national capital where a lot of people visit during their free time with deer roaming around. Some people also visit the park for walking, jogging, etc. But guess what? The park, which has over 600 deer, is reportedly being shut down after over 55 years.
Delhiites are set to lose the A.N Jha Deer Park as the central authorities have cancelled its recognition as a ‘mini-zoo’. The deer housing in the park will be shifted to Rajasthan and Delhi’s forest areas.
The Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has issued an order while de-certifying the park as the mini-zoo.
“Since only about 600 animals are stated to be housed in the said zoo, upon cancellation, the captive animals shall be released in natural habitat of the state of Rajasthan and National Capital Territory of Delhi in the ratio 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively,” an excerpt from its order reads.
The document also mentions that the ‘number of leopards in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Delhi, has risen to 18 and there is a need to supplement the prey base.’ ‘Spotted deer from zoo may be translocated in the sanctuary,’ it adds.
“Six deer were introduced in the park in the 1960s and over time, the number swelled to approximately 600. It had been given the status of a ‘mini zoo’ by the CZA,” a senior official told PTI.
“The Deer Park is a protected forest area and after the deer are shifted, it shall be maintained as a protected forest,” a source said.
As per a report by the Indian Express, it will be effectively closed now.
Meanwhile, speaking about the closure of Deer Park, a senior official of the Forest Department in Delhi told the newspaper, “They need space for movement, along with grass and plants for foraging. This makes the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary a good habitat for the deer.”
Officially known as the Aditya Nath Jha Deer Park, it was named after famous social worker, Aditya Nath Jha. The park comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).