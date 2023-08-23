“We tried, we failed, we tried again and then we conquered.”

We still remember how Kailasavadivoo Sivan, who was leading the ISRO during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, broke down after the lunar exploration mission’s Vikram lander lost contact in the final minutes, back in 2019.

However, as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon this evening, netizens couldn’t help but praise his hard work. Take a look:

In 2019 He cried and the whole India cried and now He is smiling in 2023. The Greatest Comeback ever – The True Hero, The Legendary K Sivan sir !🇮🇳🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/IBQ3KJU5Q1 — 🇮🇳 Tanmay Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@Tanmaycoolkarni) August 23, 2023

"We are really excited. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy."



-Former ISRO chief, K Sivan



I remember he cried when Chandrayaan 2 failed.

It felt very personal seeing him happy.🥹🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landingpic.twitter.com/skGk85VBcC — 🏆 𝕏 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 23, 2023

We saw his tears a few years ago after a failed mission. We are seeing him tearing up at the sight of success! Persistence and patience are personified in K Sivan and @isro! Congratulations sir!! You fulfilled India's dream! https://t.co/afpSYQRAP6 — Sarika Phatak (@sarikaphatak) August 23, 2023

Whole nation is happy for this man .



Whole nation is proud of K Sivan sir.



We are on the moon .



Retweet it . pic.twitter.com/mK4xzJnJp6 — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) August 23, 2023

INDIA CREATED HISTORY. HAPPY FOR K.SIVAN SIR .AFTER 4 YEARS , COMEBACK BY SHEER HARDWORK — Dev (@Its_dev46) August 23, 2023

He failed earlier.



Won this time.



Always remember, when you fail, it's not the end. It's beginning of your new journey and success. Proud of you K Sivan sir. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/gKvzcx7Viv — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 23, 2023

https://twitter.com/Diggu33/status/1694340745812209896

@ISRO represents the best of India.Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.

India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath’s #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/zHpDWQzBZf — Dr. Yashwant Kamla Prajapati (PT) (@RockingVillain7) August 23, 2023

Let's not forget how disheartened this man when Chandrayaan 2 crashed. Congratulations and credit to K. Sivan also for today.@isro Thank you for making him smile again! https://t.co/82oGQ1pjvJ — Ayush Saraf (@ayushsaraf14) August 23, 2023

Feeling proud as an Indian. Congratulations to all those Scientists and specially K Sivan sir. @isro #ProudMoment #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/NGupDsO2sA — Pratap Nandi (@PratapNandi10) August 23, 2023

He cried in 2019, he is smiling in 2023.



K Sivan sir, A proud moment for the legend.#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/8X7ttQaPmp — Pradeep Raturi (@pradeepraturig) August 23, 2023

And lets not forget the contributions of K Sivan Ji. ❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/FUKZVtCAva — Himanshu Singh (@himanshuusingh_) August 23, 2023

It's the failures that teaches us hunger for success..

Last time our hearts broke with you over #Chandrayaan2 now let's celebrate #Chandrayaan3

Sending deep gratitude, love and prayers for K sivan sir and everyone at #ISRO @isro THANK YOU!!!🫡 VANDE MATARAM!!! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4znFsSEsdE — Angelmjsdivya (@angelmjsdivya) August 23, 2023

SMILE NOW K SIVAN SIR ❤️ YOU DID IT.. WE DID IT… ❤️🇮🇳 ISRO DID IT… INDIA DID IT🇮🇳❤️



WE WON❤️ — तीक्ष्ण हीरा🚩 (@ElvishAdmirer) August 23, 2023

Happy to see K Sivan Sir smiling…That's some come back..👍 — Harshad Dighe HD (@harsh000333) August 23, 2023

The successful soft landing of Chandrayan 3 has deeply moved me as I vividly recall the visuals of K Sivan breaking down following the failure of Chandrayan 2. This achievement stands as a testament to K Sivan's unwavering commitment and hard work. ❤️🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/9k3e6NnhCJ — Legal Pandey (@LegalPandey) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing. The Vikram lander successfully landed on the moon, making India the 4th country to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

From sobbing over a failed mission to crying for a successful one, K Sivan, please take a bow!