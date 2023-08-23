“We tried, we failed, we tried again and then we conquered.”
We still remember how Kailasavadivoo Sivan, who was leading the ISRO during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, broke down after the lunar exploration mission’s Vikram lander lost contact in the final minutes, back in 2019.
However, as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon this evening, netizens couldn’t help but praise his hard work. Take a look:
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing. The Vikram lander successfully landed on the moon, making India the 4th country to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.
From sobbing over a failed mission to crying for a successful one, K Sivan, please take a bow!