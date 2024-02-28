Most of us hate our jobs. But imagine getting frowned upon for doing it. Things don’t get worse from there, do they? You’re right at the bottom of the barrel, doing something you’ve grown to hate and then being hated for doing it. No, not because there’s something inherently incorrect about your job, but it’s that your primary stakeholders are entitled pricks who think they own you because of the services you provide.

GIPHY People online are opening up about such professions that get an unjustified amount of hate, and their explanations make all the sense. Take a look – GIPHY 1. “Most retail work. I once had a lady waiting outside the store for almost 2 hours when I worked customer service at a toy store just to tell me how I ruined her kid’s birthday by not giving her a popular toy that we were sold out of. Lady, I don’t control our inventory.” – PM_ME_TONGUES_N_TITS 2. “Customer support. Where your capabilities are judged on your ability to help someone while they are cursing you.” – Abhinavpatel75 GIPHY 3. “Definitely Road workers. Everyone hates traffic jams, but without these guys, those roads will be in extremely poor condition.” – Least-Dragonfly5419 4. “I used to work as a barista in a well known coffee shop chain and I had GROWN ass adults hate my guts because I made their ‘special’ drink wrong. Most of us are just trying to get by in life man. LOL” – Pussy_Rating_Dude GIPHY 5. “Lawyers: they get ragged on, until you’re in a bind and need one.” – brtzca_123 6. “Food service. The workers have to eat too, you know.” – stinky_cheese33 GIPHY 7. “Actual journalists in 2024. Media is so fkn deceptive now. Omissions, Selective editing, And outright lying have become staples of mainstream media. The people who are fair, And have integrity are derided by the zealots who just sell their soul to the highest bidder…” – jeepgrl50 8. “Teachers. The only job where we’re told physical, verbal and emotional abuse is part of the job.” – MildlyResponsible ADVERTISEMENT GIPHY 9. “Veterinarians. My doctors CONSTANTLY get yelled at or called heartless when, for instance, we refer them to a hospital more suited to care for the animal than us. Like bro, you know we are giving you options and trying to ensure you seek the proper care. Don’t call me a heartless bastard for that shit.” – Zfullz 10. “Tech support. I get it you think they’re wasting your time by asking you to turn the router on and off again. The thing is that on most of their calls are stupid people that didn’t do just that, and then lied about it so they could save face.” – ZealousIdealRejected GIPHY It’s sheer madness. You’re not being paid enough, and then getting your soul sucked for it.