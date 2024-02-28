The thing about privilege is that the people who have it, have a hard time realising they do. The best kind of people are easy to talk about their privilege, they keep it simple and acknowledge it. But there are some who struggle with admitting and seeing how they’ve had a head start or a smoother life in comparison to others. Which is why this post by @pop_sule asking people about a privilege that people pretend isn’t a privilege is so intriguing.
From coming home to a cooked meal at the end of the day, to having a safe network of people around you, here’s what people have said:
Having your parents be a part of your life or just still Living.— Playin with the Lead™️ (@PlayinWiTheLead) February 22, 2024
Having a fine metabolism— رواحا فیاض قریشی🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@rawayyqureshi) February 22, 2024
having a supportive family or friend group— mars 🐝 (@gelatoalmelone) February 22, 2024
Not feeling like prey when you’re walking alone in the dark or having a drink at a bar on your own.— Phoenix Black: screenwriter, fostermom, aid worker (@PhoenixBlackNow) February 25, 2024
Good schooling— Shreya (@HarishreyaV) February 22, 2024
Living in America— Gage Fast (@GageFast) February 23, 2024
Going in the kitchen to find food, and there’s already food made.🥹— Skye (@Skye__Moore) February 23, 2024
having choices— nap (@harrilyyy) February 23, 2024
Being able to live without a fear of someone at your home, safely.— Arzu Ozben (@ArzuOzbennn) February 22, 2024
Having access to clean water, food and a shelter.
Having some people that you know they will listen to you if you are sad.
Being able to eat whatever u like without health implications— Johnthomas Blessing (@johntihi) February 22, 2024
It’s okay to have privileges, but to deny having them or to abuse the power of having them is questionable for sure.