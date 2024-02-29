Life changes, people change. We grow up and become completely different versions of ourselves. Some of us aren’t even the same people we were a week ago. And there’s nothing inherently flawed about that. It’s a part and parcel of growing up and evolving.

More than anything, there’s a world of difference between the person we are now and the person we were 10 years ago. In hindsight, we can see through those naive actions, decisions, and ignorance. Life’s a journey, but if we get a chance to undo some of it again, a lot of us would take the leap of faith.

People on Reddit are having precisely that conversation. They’re revealing what they would tell the person they were 10 years ago if given a chance. Some of it is very thought-provoking. Take a look –

1. “Quit drinking now, prioritize your health, save, make up with family over stupid fights.”

– waterballoonairplane

2. “Everything is going to be fine. It is going to be awesome, actually.”

– splendidtear

3. “Hey, your life is about to start. Dad is about to die too, so go visit him and realize, in his own screwed-up way, he really does love you despite the mistakes he’s made. Oh, and say no to the love of your life.”

– TheMissingPremise

4. “Save more money, there’s going to be a pandemic.”

– Vegan_Harvest

5. “Tell him you love him. Don’t let him leave without telling him that. You won’t get another chance.”

– ArmadilloAncient9116

6. “Pursue music, don’t listen to what anyone says. Take it in high school, take it in college. Don’t let them stop you like they stopped me.”

– woodybob01

7. “You are a woman, you are beautiful. Live the life you deserve not the one you are stuck with.”

– gapping_bussy

8. “Hey! Don’t you ever stop working out no matter how much your body soon will hurt. Find alternative ways to train.”

– Charming-Operation89

Only if perspective didn’t come to us in hindsight. Only if we knew what’s best then and there. Perhaps, that’s what life is. You grow with experience and not the other way around.