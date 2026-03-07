After the reports about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assassination, there was a significant reaction in Kashmir! Yes, there were numerous demonstrations, political responses and increased security activity.

This demonstrates how quickly and incessantly reactions spread through the valley based on events occurring far from Kashmir, such as the global impact of events within the Muslim world and the protests in Syria.

Protests In Srinagar And The Surrounding Areas

According to the Times of India, numerous protests occurred throughout Kashmir on Sunday morning due to the news regarding Khamenei’s death. Many protestors marched in Srinagar, especially towards Lal Chowk clock tower, as it became the main focal point of the protest activities.

Chants of antisemitic and anti-USA slogans were heard from many different groups that were protesting throughout Kashmir, which was motivated by their anger of the recent international events that include Iran.

Demonstrators frequently exhibited black and red flags, which typically signify mourning and martyrdom, and not only this, several participants were also seen grieving by beating their chests while displaying images of both Ayatollah Khamenei and the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Khomeini.

Demonstrators placed banners displaying their solidarity and resentment throughout the clock tower vicinity as supporters gathered around the clock tower.

The size and timing of the rallies make them unique and prove that they were anything but ordinary.

Prior to this week, the last time large-scale protests occurred in the valley was on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked by the Indian parliament.

Clashes, Restrictions, and Injuries Occurred

Law enforcement agencies have enacted restrictions in several areas of Kashmir as protests continued for an additional two days.

Lal Chowk was closed by the police to stop large assemblies from occurring, but large groups continued to protest throughout the valley in violation of these restrictions.

Crowds were dispersed using tear gas and stone-throwing incidents were reported from a variety of locations by both law enforcement authorities and The Times of India sources.

During the protests on Monday, police sources indicated that at least 12 individuals sustained injuries while protesting.

As tensions continue to rise in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to keep schools and colleges closed until Saturday in order to help maintain law and order and prevent further unrest.

This comes in the wake of the ongoing protests against the Indian government’s actions in Kashmir. The decision to block access to these news organisations has been met with widespread condemnation by politicians, who argue that it will reduce media freedom during a time of heightened tensions and unrest.

Sajad Lone, a leader of the People’s Conference, said that blocking access to these accounts would only compound the problem.

“Most of them are responsible, mature institutions and include Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Life and Rising Kashmir. Their absence will do more harm,” Lone said, as quoted by The Times of India.

A statement issued by Kashmir Life, a weekly publication, confirmed that its verified Facebook and Instagram accounts had been blocked for access in India. The publication also stated that this action appears to have been taken in response to a request from law enforcement authorities to Meta.

FIR Against Political Leaders?

Additionally, police authorities have filed cases against various political leaders alleging they have disseminated false or misleading information regarding demonstrations occurring in their respective jurisdictions.

According to The Times of India, police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against two politicians, namely Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (Member of Parliament from the National Conference) and Junaid Azim Mattu (former Mayor of Srinagar).

Law enforcement officials allege that these two individuals published false and fake content via social and digital media with the intent of inciting public disorder, causing fear and fomenting unlawful activity.

The FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar pursuant to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In response to the FIR, Mehdi has decried the government’s target of elected officials and their unwillingness to pay attention to citizen’s voices.

The individual speaking has said that “The same administration that couldn’t find the courage to condemn a sovereign nation’s leader being martyred now finds the courage to book the one man who did,” Mehdi said.

Mehdi also defended his role as a representative of an elected assembly.

“The people of Srinagar did not elect their MP to echo government-approved condolences. They elected him to speak the truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Meets with Police To…

And now, there’s no hiding that the violence has increased both in terms of frequency and severity; J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha preceded over two-high level meetings to assess what measures need to be taken to deal with the law and order issue in the region.

The first meeting took place at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, where members of the police department received an update on the concurrent status of security and other related issues.

The other meeting took place at Lok Bhawan where the LGO met with senior officers from the J&K Police and other federal officials to assess the overall situation in the Union Territory.

Some of the other officials in attendance appeared to include Gen Pratik Sharma, Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, and Gen Balbir Singh, among other senior officials.

In addition to discussing law enforcement/local police enforcement issues, Sinha addressed the need for citizens and community leaders to remain calm, prevent further violence, and “uphold community and/or civic harmony” as a way to prevent any further violence from occurring in the community.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Reacts

Police also issued a statement on the dissemination of misinformation with regards to protests in Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities have identified groups who are purposely using the internet to share fake data and information.

In a police statement reported by The Times of India:

“Some elements were systematically attempting to spread distorted narratives and unverified content with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb public order, and create disharmony in society.”

The police have classified these misinformation campaigns as dangerous.

“Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the nation,” the statement added.

Police also indicated that legal action will be initiated against anyone who has engaged in the distribution of fake details and information.