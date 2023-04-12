Back in 2018 when Rinku Singh was first acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL for ₹80 lakhs, he had made a fan page for himself on Facebook. He still wasn’t popular in those days. Prior to KKR, he was acquired by the Punjab Kings, but they had put him on the bench. The cricketer, who has now become a household name, was trolled back then for him making his own fan page on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT Himanshu Pareek, a sports journalist, took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of this gem from the blast. He tweeted, “In 2018, Rinku Singh created his own fans club on Facebook. Got trolled for it, and today he has provided a best-ever finish to an IPL game.” The journalist also attached a screenshot of the Facebook notification which showed that Rinku had made his own ‘Rinku Singh Fans Club’ group on Facebook.

Take a look at the tweet here.

In 2018, Rinku Singh created his own fans club on Facebook. Got trolled for it, and today he has provided a best ever finish to an IPL game. #GTvsKKR pic.twitter.com/LGC34cvUCv — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh, the man of the moment, worked on his skills and displayed his prowess in the ballpark on Sunday when he scored five sixes off five balls and made the impossible seem possible for KKR. The cricketer won praise from everyone, including Shah Rukh Khan. His phenomenal skills earned him fans throughout the country and he was referred to as ‘Lord Rinku Singh‘ – and his ‘cult’ is called ‘ Rinku-ism‘.

From that day till today, Rinku has come a long way and now people are making fan pages and fan edits for the ace cricketer. People had a lot to say after Himanshu’s tweet. His tweet blew up and has fetched over 591K views, over 16K likes, and over 1K retweets and comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Here’s what people had to say.

My man knew he was going to be a LORD pic.twitter.com/p91IfvHbUm — Jayateja (@jayateja321) April 9, 2023

Manifest what you want into existence by opening up to the Universe. Let it be known!



That is what even Riyan Parag did before the start of this season of IPL. To be seen. — Alphin (@alphin_thomas) April 9, 2023

He knew he is the protagonist — SigmaSloth (@wizardking_18) April 9, 2023

Bro gives homework to teacher 🛐 — Sahil Butani (@sahilbutanii) April 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Definition of "You should believe in yourself even if nobody does"

Hats off to Rinku Singh, what an inspirational journey 👏🏻👏🏻#KKRvsGT https://t.co/2eSowQ0wRw — Ankur Poonia (@AnkurPoonia8) April 9, 2023

Manifest what you want into existence by opening up to the Universe. Let it be known!



That is what even Riyan Parag did before the start of this season of IPL. To be seen. — Alphin (@alphin_thomas) April 9, 2023

Legends ko pehle se malum chal jata hai wo legend banne wala hai😂 — Jitendra 🇮🇳 (@Jitendra_Speak) April 9, 2023

Started from the bottom now we're here 💪👑 — Shr (@Shreshth_79) April 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT That's why said don't judge a Book by its cover… — Siddhant Arya 🇮🇳 (@thesidarya) April 9, 2023

We can safely say Rinku Singh manifested his dreams.