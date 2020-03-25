We all have been shouted at for doodling on walls as kids, haven’t we? It sure looked like a lot of fun back then. But Akie Nakata, a Japanese artist, went from walls to stones and is now transforming these lifeless stones into animals which look almost alive and breathing. Here are some of her strikingly adorable pieces:  

Look at the detailing in those eyes! That’s exactly what my cat looks like on the rare occasion when it craves my attention. 

Source: www.instagram.com

Looks too alive to be a stone, huh? 

Source: www.instagram.com

The cutest puppy eyes ever, aren’t they? 

Source: www.instagram.com

This mother-child bond is going to melt your heart! 

Source: www.instagram.com

This one looks ready for a kiss! 

Source: www.instagram.com

The only pigeon which will let you take that perfect picture before it flies away!  

Source: www.instagram.com

The mother or the cub, who is looking back at you? 

Source: www.instagram.com

And this one was for a personal gift, now that’s some friendship goals! 

Source: www.instagram.com

I’m pretty sure what I see in those eyes is called true love. 

Source: www.instagram.com

Surreal, wan’t it?

And if you are wondering where you can learn this then let me tell you that Akie Nakata is a self-taught artist. Having collected stones since her childhood, she made her first painting in 2011 when she found a pebble that looked like a rabbit. 

So if you have a stone collection too, then you exactly what you can do to make your self-quarantine fun and artistic.