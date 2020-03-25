We all have been shouted at for doodling on walls as kids, haven’t we? It sure looked like a lot of fun back then. But Akie Nakata, a Japanese artist, went from walls to stones and is now transforming these lifeless stones into animals which look almost alive and breathing. Here are some of her strikingly adorable pieces:

Look at the detailing in those eyes! That’s exactly what my cat looks like on the rare occasion when it craves my attention.

Looks too alive to be a stone, huh?

The cutest puppy eyes ever, aren’t they?

This mother-child bond is going to melt your heart!

This one looks ready for a kiss!

The only pigeon which will let you take that perfect picture before it flies away!

The mother or the cub, who is looking back at you?

And this one was for a personal gift, now that’s some friendship goals!

I’m pretty sure what I see in those eyes is called true love.

Surreal, wan’t it?

And if you are wondering where you can learn this then let me tell you that Akie Nakata is a self-taught artist. Having collected stones since her childhood, she made her first painting in 2011 when she found a pebble that looked like a rabbit.

So if you have a stone collection too, then you exactly what you can do to make your self-quarantine fun and artistic.