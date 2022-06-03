Music knows no boundaries. Bollywood has used English songs in its movies. For eg: when Ranvir's earphones play Everyday by A$AP Rocky in Gully Boy. And sometimes even Hollywood has used Indian songs and music in their movies.



Here are eight such Hollywood movies which have used Hindi songs in their soundtracks.



1. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

Perhaps one of the most iconic romantic movies, the movie remains a classic. But did you notice three Hindi songs in the movie? When Joel visits Clementine's home for the first time 'Tere Sang Pyaar Main Nahin Todna' plays in the background, which is then followed by Mera Man Tera Pyaasa. When Clementine says she is going to marry Joel, Wada Na Tod starts playing on her stereo.



2. You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

This Adam Sandler comedy action movie has a desi surprise towards the end. While Zohan fights in the climax, you can hear Jimmy Jimmy playing in the background. The song was re-arranged for the movie.



3. Lion (2016)

This biopic, starring Dev Patel, is based on the life of Saroo Brierley. The movie is based on the book by Saroo, A Long Way Home. Urvasi Urvasi by A R Rahman plays in the background when the romance between Saroo and his girlfriend is at its initial stages.

The Ryan Reynolds movie opens with Mera Joota Hai Japani. And that's not all, the movie also featured Kabhi Humne Nahin Socha Tha.

5. Deadpool 2 (2018)

After the first Deadpool movie used two Hindi songs, the next movie of the franchise followed suit.



Yun Hi Chala Chal plays on Dopinder's stereo when the cab driver is driving Deadpool, Cable and Domino to a destination.



6. The Dictator (2012)

The trailer for this political satire comedy , starring Sacha Baron Cohen, used one of Indian pop's most iconic songs - Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi. However, this is not the first time the song has been used. The song has been used multiple times in various shows and movies as a background score.



7. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

For its promotional videos to be aired in India, this Marvel movie added a filmy touch. The makers added Jhoom Baba, much in tune with the movie's spirit for its Indian release. FYI, Chris Pratt approves of it.



8. Loki (2021)

Swag Saha Nahi Jaye. The song is used for a short duration and the makers have credited the song in the episode credits.

Not only movies, but even English shows have used Bollywood music. In the opening shot of the finale episode , one can hear the song -. The song is used for a short duration and the makers have credited the song in the episode credits.

