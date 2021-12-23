Quiz: Can You Guess If These Popular Songs Released In 2020 Or 2021?

No matter how sad or happy we are, desi songs always manage to set the vibe for us. From getting lost in Arijit Singh’s soul-soothing voice to dancing our hearts out on Diljit Dosanjh’s enthusiastic tunes, we have heard some brilliant songs in the last few years. However, do you remember when did these songs came out?

Today, we decided to test your gaano ka gyaan with our brand new quiz. Ready?

1. Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Vibe’ 2020 2021

2. AP Dhillon’s ‘Excuses’ 2020 2021

3. Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ 2020 2021

4. Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Lut Gaye’ 2020 2021

5. Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ 2020 2021

6. Mika Singh’s ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ 2020 2021

7. Guru Randhawa’s ‘Mehendi Wale Haath’ 2020 2021

8. Shamur’s ‘Nadiyon Paar’ 2020 2021

9. Aastha Gill’s ‘Heelein Toot Gayi’ 2020 2021